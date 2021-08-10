Employee Takes Revenge When Boss Forces Her To Submit Official Sick Note To Avail Off

In a strange occurrence, a flu-stricken woman from England was compelled to go to the doctor for an official sick note in order to be able to avail an off. Kath, in a Reddit post, wrote that she used to work in a supermarket and was a "quite dependable employee." She was never late to the office and arrived early, and rarely called in ill. However, the one day she did call in ill, her manager asked her to seek a doctor's certificate to take the day off.

Steve insisted Kath bring a sick note or "she is fired"

She described that she called her manager and told him that she couldn't come to the office as she was ill. Her manager Steve responded by saying "don't be dumb" as he needed her in the office. The boss told her to come to the office and threatened her that if she doesn't, she'll be fired. She then said that she just couldn't come as she couldn't stop vomiting. She was then told to either come in or bring a sick note, or else her manager said that she'll be fired.

In England, employers should not ask for a sick note if the employee will be absent for less than seven days, according to Employment Law. So when Kath went to the doctor, she resolved to take petty retribution with the help of the doctor on the boss. The doctor wrote in the note that Kath has come to the hospital because Steve insisted her to do so, despite the fact that this is prohibited and all employees are entitled to self-certify, he further wrote that he signing Kath off for two weeks as Kath had a fever of 39°C, and almost passed out in the waiting area.

The boss received stern reprimand and warning

Her boss was taken to a disciplinary hearing and received a sharp reprimand and a warning as a result of the memo. He claimed Kath was lying and that he never said she would be fired. The duty manager, on the other hand, claimed that they overheard him when he told Kath that but he didn't mean it.

