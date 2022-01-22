Last Updated:

Employee's Workspace Decoration With Cabin Motif, Stuffed Moose Head Wins Netizens' Hearts

A new employee in the company asked his boss to allow him to decorate his cubicle. The transformation of the cubicle left the boss amazed. Take a look:

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been working from home and often miss their office desks and colleagues. People by having a desk in the office have a personal space and some of them often like decorating it with stationery, plants etc. Recently, a new employee joined a company and asked his boss to allow him to decorate his cubicle. The boss permitted him to decorate his desk, however, he was surprised to witness the transformation. 

The pictures of the cubicle have been shared by Mike Beckham, the CEO of Simple Modern on Twitter. In the pictures, it is seen that the employee has decorated his cubicle using wood panelling and stuffed toys. The employee has also kept lanterns in his cubicle. In a follow-up tweet, Mike Beckham further revealed that the employee had kept a full wood cabin including a stove, hardwood floor. Mike added, “He told me afterwards that he actually held back a bit. He had bought an authentic cabin chandelier but realized it was a bit much just before he hung it.”'

Boss praises the employee 

In another tweet, the company CEO praised the employee for his efforts to decorate his cubicle. Mike Beckham stated that the employee has won ‘Employee decorator of the year’ and added that they are happy to have creative teammates. He tweeted, “Congrats @lucas_mundt, you win employee decorator of the year. We all salute you! Having creative teammates like you is one of the things I enjoy most about Simple Modern.”

The tweet of Mike Beckham has gone viral on the internet and has garnered over 127K likes. Netizens took to the comments section to share their cubicle stories. One user commented, "The years I spent in cubicles were the worst years of my life. Any attempt to humanize this crappy, corporate human containment facility should be celebrated." This was my cubicle in the Pentagon before I retired. We later added a bistro table and chairs adorned with some bottles of zero-alcohol wine," wrote another user. Another user wrote, "I swear I’m the only person in the world who prefers going to the office. Why would I wanna make home a place where I think about work plus I like talking to my colleagues all day."

