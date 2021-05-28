Endangered 'dancing Lemurs' Show Off Their Moves At Chester Zoo; Watch Video

A video has surfaced on social media that shows a pair of incredibly rare 'dancing' lemurs roaming around in the zoo. The two endangered Coquerel's sifaka lemurs have become the first of its kind species to arrive in Europe. The clip shows the animals using their sideways gallop move around in the zoo which makes them look like they are dancing. Netizens mesmerised by the adorable video of the animals took to the comments section to praise the incredible creatures.

Rare 'dancing' lemurs captured

England's Chester Zoo announced on its Facebook page that they have welcomed a pair of incredibly rare 'dancing' lemurs. The video shared by the zoo shows the two animals moving around on the ground. They are jumping around on the trees in the zoo. In the comments section of the post, the zoo has shared details of the rare species of animals. A pair of Coquerel’s sifaka lemurs, a species listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation’s of Nature (IUCN) Red List, has become the first of their kind to ever come in Europe. Female Beatrice and male Elliot have been brought from Duke Lemur Center in North Carolina.

The endangered Coquerel's sifaka lemurs are originally from Madagascar. These are critically endangered species with their population suffering an 80 per cent decline in just 30 years due to mass-scale loss of its forest home. Holly Webb, Primate Keeper at Chester Zoo told Daily Mail that the Coquerel's sifaka lemurs move around with a fascinating sideways gallop while gracefully holding up their arms for balance. They move in such a way that it seems they are dancing.

Since being shared on Facebook, the post has garnered over 3000 likes and tons and tons of reactions from netizens. People on social media amazed to see the rare species of 'dancing lemur' took to the comments section to share their views. Some of the users even expressed their desire to visit the zoo and meet these amazing creatures while others praised the zoo for bringing these animals.. One user commented, Their jumping around makes me happy. adorable creatures." Another user commented, "Absolutely beautiful and what an amazing job you are all doing at Chester zoo for all the animals." "Wow they are amazing. We will come and visit again soon", wrote third user.

IMAGE: ChesterZoo/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.