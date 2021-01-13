Endangered Male Seahorse Gives Birth To Over 100 Offsprings At Sydney Aquarium

A fascinating video has captured the moment a male white seahorse gave birth to more than 100 babies. The herd, each smaller than a grain of rice, emerged from their father’s pouch in the final days of 2020 at the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium. The birth of the seahorse offsprings was a part of a captive breeding program to help save the endangered animal. The breeding program is a collaboration between Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, Fisheries NSW and the University of Technology Sydney.

The video shared on YouTube has taken the internet by storm. In the caption, Sydney Aquarium informed that the arrival marked a “successful start” to the second year of the White’s Seahorse conservation breeding program. While speaking to 9News, the aquarium staff also said that the babies have grown “nice and strong” while their parents kept busy, with more babies expected over the next few months.

The caption read, “A herd of babies each smaller than a grain of rice emerged from their dads’ pouches in the final months of 2020, with a few dozen arriving just two days before the new year rolled around”.

“Their arrival marks a successful start to the second year of the White’s Seahorse Conservation Breeding Program initiated by SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium, Fisheries NSW and the University of Technology Sydney,” it added.

‘Positive start to the season’

The wild white seahorses from the Sydney suburb of Clifton Gardens were moved to the aquarium where they later gave birth to hundreds of babies. The baby seahorses were released to artificial environments known as ‘seahorses hotels’ that have been built at Clifton Gardens. While speaking to the media outlet, Seahorse expert Mitchel Brennan said that as this is the second year of the program the officials have learned and made changes to the facility.

Brennan informed that Sydney aquarium authorities have made changes in food sources and seahorses husbandry routine in a bid to develop a more streamlined and efficient program. He believes that the aforementioned changes may have contributed to such a “positive start to the season”. It is worth noting that white seahorses are declared endangered due to habitat loss.

