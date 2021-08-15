Engaged Couple Who Had Separated During Partition Share Emotional Video; Netizens React

India celebrates its Independence Day a day after its neighbour Pakistan. The two separate countries came into existence as a result of the partition of British India in 1947. The process has triggered one of the largest human migrations in history and some 12 million people fled their homes. A couple who had engaged just six months ere the partition has shared a real-life experience on the Instagram reels. In the one-minute video, an octogenarian woman could be seen narrating her partition ordeal. The video starts on a sad note, with a woman holding a photo frame of her husband.

Watch how engaged couple separated during partition

As the video proceeds, the subtitle reads goes in the sequence like: I got engaged at 16; I had only seen his pictures. On a serious note, she said: but 6 months after the engagement, the partition happened!" "Without telling anyone, my family and I left on a train from Sindh to Amritsar." The woman who was in her 16's during the partition trembled of losing her fiance. "Is he ok? Will I ever see him again," these were the questions that haunted her after the partition. Surprisingly, her fiance found her after three months following a massive search campaign.

Later, the couple got married and were blessed with eight children. The woman recounted even having such a big family, the couple had spent quality time at theatres. Unfortunately, the now octagenarian lost her husband 30 years ago. "I am still recovering from that loss," added the woman. "Every year on his birthday, our family comes together to celebrate him. Every day, I am thankful he found me and together we built this beautiful family," read the subtitles of the video.

The real-life story went viral on social media platforms

The real-life love story that was shared on the Instagram page Humans of Bombay with the caption: "The kind of love that transcends time and space 🇮🇳❤️" hours ago went viral on the social media platform. Since being shared, the post has garnered over eighty thousand likes and the count is still going on. Meanwhile, several netizens turned emotional after watching the video. "Love❤️😍, the real love, real vibes🙌👏. Some love stories can be felt," read the comment of the user. It is worth mentioning India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 74th year of Independence amid patriotic fervour. In order to commemorate the occasion, a series of events are being organised across the country.

(Image Credit: Humans of Bombay/ Instagram)

