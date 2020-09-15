Engineers Day: Contactless Liquor Delivery; Social Distancing Trick; 5 Top Viral 'jugaads'

Engineers day in India is observed on September 15 every year to celebrate the work of engineers who help build a stronger nation. The day is also marked to pay tribute to one of the greatest engineers of the country Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Marking the day today, netizens flooded the internet with messages of gratitude for engineers who act as pillars for the development of the nation. They were joined by celebrities and political leaders including union minister Prakash Javedkar and Amit shah.

Many others paid tribute to Visvesvaraya and thanked him for is 'extraordinary contribution' to infrastructure building- during Pre & Post-independence India in the Deccan, Mysore, Pune and other regions. However, there were many others who took to Twitter to remind the internet of the infamous engineering Jugaads by Indians. Many of them were first brought into the spotlight by Anand Mahindra, who often finds himself sharing such innovations. From using a tractor to milk cows to honda charging a Tesla car, here are top 5 who have left everybody stunned.

Motorcycle for waterlogged roads

A video shared by IPS officer Awanish Sharan showed a couple of men with modified motorcycles, which are efficient to run on waterlogged roads. Sharing the video, Mr Sharan wrote a caption that read, "Have never seen before !! ‘Jugaad’ at it's best". In his further caption, he mentioned that practising such jugaad could be dangerous to try. Scroll down to watch the video of motorcycle jugaad.

Man Sorts Fruits By Their Size

The innovative video of a man's jugaad created quite a buzz on the interent. It shows the man is using two iron rods kept alongside each other on cartons. Both of the rods were placed in a way that the distance between them increases from one end to the other. The rods were kept in a slanted position just about the boxes in which these fruits were about to be packed. .

The world’s most simple ‘sorting by size’ system pic.twitter.com/pYRXJFPi8u — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) June 26, 2020

Milkman's Technique To Maintain Social Distancing

In a bid to maintain physical distance amid coronavirus pandemic, a milk delivery man found a unique way to keep the supply of essential goods unhindered. While taking to Twitter, an IAS Officer, Nitin Sangwan shared a photo in which one can see the milkman’s innovative idea to maintain a safe distance between him and his customers.

Good to see that some people go extra mile to keep themselves and others safe.



Let's do basic minimum things of staying at home, wearing mask and keeping social distance even if we cannot go an extra mile like this innovative milkman. pic.twitter.com/RrjYVtdaKW — Nitin Sangwan, IAS (@nitinsangwan) May 7, 2020

Men manually tip truck to drop logs

Anand Mahindra,recently, took to Twitter to share his concerns about a rather dangerous "Jugaad". The recently shared clip starts by showing a truck filled with logs ready to unload. However, what leaves everybody surprised is that instead of the rear part of truck lifting mechanically, a few men gather to do it manually. As the video progresses, three men hold the truck from its front and lift it so as to create a slant for the logs to slide down.

Got this random video today. Crazy. They’ve made this the cheapest possible tipper truck. Violates all safety& loading regulations. Hugely unsafe for those holding the truck up. Yet I marvel at how our people persevere & manage without resources. pic.twitter.com/wYbzp7KjUT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 24, 2020

Contactless delivery at the liquor shop

The video shows a long chute installed at the window of a shop through which a green plastic bottle is passed to a customer. The customer puts money in it and the same passage is used to return change. Once the transaction is complete, the liquor bottle is slid through the chute.

This clip’s been circulating for a bit. Clever,but crude,so it points to an opportunity for aesthetic ‘contactless’ storefront design. The future is Bluetooth-enabled shelf-browsing+chute-enabled cash exchange & delivery to your waiting hands/car. @PininfarinaSpA @tech_mahindra pic.twitter.com/gGF2jUYs7l — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 14, 2020

