English Heritage Receives 'mysterious' Package Containing Key From 11th Century UK Tower

A key to an 11th century English tower, which was “borrowed” by someone 50 years ago, has now been mysteriously returned. While taking to Twitter, English Heritage, which is a charity that manages over 400 monuments, informed that the brass key was sent to them, along with an anonymous note admitting to having “borrowed” the key in 1973. According to The Guardian, the key still fits the keyhole of the doors to St Leonard’s Tower, however, it no longer rotates.

The note read, “Dear English Heritage. Please find enclosed, the large key to … St Leonard’s Tower, West Malling, Kent. Borrowed 1973. Returned 2020. Sorry for the delay. Regards”.

That awkward moment when you return a key you borrowed for almost 50 years... 🗝 Thank you to the mysterious individual who recently sent us back a key to St Leonard's Tower in Kent. Don't worry about the delay, we changed the locks long ago! 🤭 pic.twitter.com/XtE7vlXRKA — English Heritage (@EnglishHeritage) December 9, 2020

According to reports, the locks to the tower were changed sometime after the key vanished. While speaking to the media outlet, Roy Porter, who is English Heritage’s senior properties curator, said that this was definitely one of the most puzzling packages they ever received and especially during the Christmas season. Further, Porter called it a “modern mystery to add to the historical questions posed by the tower”.

‘Better late than never’

Since share, the post has garnered over 1,400 likes and hundreds of comments. While one user jokingly wrote, “i've just got visions of there being a door that hides a secrete hidden passage that no one has seen in 50 years,” another added, “Um, theoretically, if one borrowed a library book in 1993, what would be the etiquette around returning it in 2020?” “Almost as good as finding a borrowed book at work that was due back 40 years ago,” added third. “Haha interesting well better late than never,” wrote fourth.

Seems to be a recurring problem. Someone returned the key to Berkhamsted Castle @BerkoCastle - another @EnglishHeritage property - a couple of years ago which had been absent for a while longer than 50 years ... pic.twitter.com/jw6HqbWN6H — Gravel Path, Berko (@GravelPathBerko) December 9, 2020

I suspect it was found (labelled or identified) among the belongings of a deceased and so returned — TweetiPy (@tweetipy) December 9, 2020

Perhaps it was a ghost? — Neil (@manofbath) December 9, 2020

