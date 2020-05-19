'Epitome Of Romance': Man Spends 11 Months Learning Guitar To Surprise Wife

In what is being called “an epitome of romance”, a video of a young man playing the song Smoke on the Water by the rock band Deep Purple on his guitar to surprise his wife on her birthday is giving netizens birthday goals. Shared on Twitter by a user named Dan White, the 30-second clip portrays a woman who strolls the gallery covered in flower petals and candle lights as she spots her husband singing the Machine Head album’s cover sitting in the bed.

The clip that has amassed over 99.1k views explained in the caption that the man had been learning the instrument for almost 11 months in order to surprise his wife. Further, it revealed that Dan, perhaps, never held a guitar before as users were quick to point out that he was a beginner. However, they said that he totally “deserved an award for the beginning also.”

I spent the last 11 months secretly learning guitar so I could surprise my wife on her birthday. pic.twitter.com/4tiPtKb4KH — Dan White (@atdanwhite) May 18, 2020

With nearly 6.7k likes, the video is being widely shared as women commented that he “is a real man” as he could be seen making efforts, while others wrote, “when someone can recognize a song, that is smoke on the water from the tune, it is then you know your hard work has paid off. Congrats.” “Thank you for always bravely showing us what a REAL MAN is: thoughtful, vulnerable, and putting work into his relationship every day,” wrote a commenter appreciating the choice of song and Dan’s gesture on his partner’s big day.

Song inspired by casino fire

In the video, Dan’s wife could be heard chuckling as she opens the door and finds her hubby performing Ian Gillan’s popular number. The song is termed as the “love song” in the rock n roll world, however, interestingly, it was inspired by the roaring casino fire in the lakeside Swiss town of Montreux, Switzerland. Deep Purple band members, who were present in Montreux at the time, were forced out of their rooms by the fire. The British rock band later compiled the song on the memories of the incident.

