Erroneous Tweet Becomes Viral News; Netizens Share Their Hilarious Kurt Cobain Tributes

A Twitter account namely Classic Picx erroneously used Owen Wilson's photo as a tribute to Kurt Cobain. Netizens couldn't help but use this opportunity to give tribute to Kurt Cobain in their own way. Hilarious tweets started emerging as internet users trolled Classic Picx for using the wrong picture to give tribute to Kurt Cobain.

It was Kurt Cobain's, a member of Nirvana band, birthday on the 20th of February, and Twitter user Classic Picx decided to pay tribute to the American Singer-songwriter by wishing him on Twitter. The account ended up using Owen Wilson's photo, an American actor, mistaking him for Cobain. This incident quickly became a piece of viral news amongst the Twitter community as they started giving tributes of their own.

Classic Picx off-target tweet

Happy Birthday to the legend Kurt Cobain, who would've been 54 today pic.twitter.com/Epw2vPFhxa — Classic Pics (@Classic_picx) February 20, 2021

Twitter user Classic Picx plans of wishing the Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain by mistakenly using Owen Wilson's photo turned into viral news and a new trend for Twitter users. By sharing the American actor's picture, Classic Picx wrote in the caption 'Happy birthday to the legend Kurt Cobain, Who would've been 54 today'. Kurt Cobain's death anniversary is on the 5th of April, 1994, as he died from suicide. In an attempt to pay their respects to the singer, Classic Picx posted a blunder tweet resulting in the creation of a new meme.

Netizens join in with their own tributes

The tweet being retweeted more than 28k times has started off a viral meme trend. One user shared a GIF of Owen Wilson and wrote in the caption 'Kurt was such a good model RIP king'. Another user added a twist of his own as he used two pictures of Owen's lips and asked the netizens to spot the difference between Kurt and Owen.

Kurt was such a good model RIP king pic.twitter.com/qwejD6BJhn — Achilles (@Ash2Ellalalalah) February 20, 2021

Spot the difference pic.twitter.com/zzYOholy3B — Ambani TheSon (@SquinTheAce) February 20, 2021

Giving the trend a completely different twist, a user shared a picture of an old rusty machine and hilariously captioned it saying 'Happy birthday to Optimus Prime. Legend!!!". Hopping on the bandwagon, a netizen shared Beyonce's image and wrote 'Happy Birthday as well to the great Rihanna'. Here are some of the hilarious tweets shared by the netizens.

Happy birthday to Optimus Prime . Legend !!! pic.twitter.com/ZRjyikNS2X — Uncle Stunckle (@stunckle) February 20, 2021

Happy Birthday as well to the great Rihanna pic.twitter.com/zWtLlIHRlk — Ryan Mohamed (@MuzzFactor4Life) February 20, 2021

This gave me strong Deja Vu to this 😅 pic.twitter.com/Oi6AWhp1Ts — They call me Jaz. (@Jazzymaelou) February 20, 2021

Remembering David Bowie on what would have been his 74th birthday. pic.twitter.com/wDl6iyGwIp — Classic Pics (@Classic_picx) January 8, 2021

