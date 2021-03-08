Eshna Kutty Effortlessly Hula Hoops In A Skirt, Netizens Say 'absolutely Mind-blowing'

Recently, a dancer on Instagram had shared a video in which she was hula hooping in a saree on the song Sasural Genda Phool from Delhi 6. Now, the artist Eshna Kutty is back with another video on Instagram. This time she is doing the hula hooping while wearing a flowy golden skirt. Since being shared, the video has caught the attention of netizens. Netizens are unable to stop themselves from praising the smooth moves of the woman.

In the video clip, Eshna Kutty has danced to Roz Roz by the Yellow Diary featuring Shilpa Rao. In the video, the girl has worn a golden skirt. Eshna alongside the video has written the caption, "What I love about a state of flow is that it allows both the mover and witnesser to immerse in it completely, with such unique perspectives. I’m talking about the skirt here btw. I don’t think I noticed these incredible patterns it made until I rewatched it." The video has got more than 42000 likes and tons of comments from netizens.

One user wrote, "absolutely mind-blowing". Another user commented, "That is so smooth." "One word after watching this.. Wowww." "This is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen today", wrote another person. Another individual wrote, "The dress accents the hoop so goooood."

A few months back, Eshna Kutty had shared another video in which she was seen hoop dancing to the popular song Sasural Genda Phool in a saree and sneakers, and even the singer of the song had reshared it. "Can one really flex to a song like Genda Phool which is all heart tho? This post is primarily to share with you why I put out saree flow as a hashtag. It had been on my mind for months, and the intention was not to create the most sensual saree videos, but to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady.", wrote a part of the caption alongside the video.



