Eucalyptus Trees Wear Rainbow-hues In Viral Pic; Mesmerised Netizens React, 'Beautiful!'

Rainbows are among the many charms of nature, and trees are arguably nature's best gift to humanity; and when the two combine, the outcome is truly magical.

Eucalyptus trees

Image: @susantananda3/Twitter


Time and again, Mother Nature wears her enchantment charm to mesmerise people with her beauty. The internet is full of bedazzling images and videos that enthral even the most prosaic of persons. Rainbows are among the many charms of nature, and trees are arguably nature's best gift to humanity; and when the two combine, the outcome is truly magical.       

 

A recent viral picture of stunning rainbow-hued eucalyptus trees, shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer are among the latest to mesmerise netizens. Sharing the image on Twitter, IFS officer Susanta Nanda wrote, "The rainbow eucalyptus is the only eucalyptus tree indigenous to the northern hemisphere and happens to be the most colorful  (sic) tree in the world. The rainbow effect is created as the bark peels off throughout each season, revealing the fresh, bright-colored (sic) bark below".

What gives the eucalyptus its rainbow colours?

The colourful tree trunk in eucalyptus is caused by the phenomenon called 'bark regeneration'. The eucalyptus trees are known as the fastest-growing trees. Every summer these trees shed their old bark, leaving a fresh green bark skin. This green bark over time turns into different colours such as red, dark blue, and purple. 

As different parts of barks peel off, the result is a colourful bark that takes its reflection from a rainbow. The stunning scene looks like something out of a colourful painting.

Reacting to Nanda's post, a netizen wrote, "Natural Painting".  "Amazing Photography" and "Amazingly beautiful" were among the several reactions the post generated.

(Image: @susantananda3/Twitter)

