Europe's Most Wanted Bear Codenamed As M49 Captured After 42 Days

Europe's most wanted brown bear, Papillon who got away from its enclosure for 42 days has been caught by the forest department officers in the Italian area of Trento. According to reports, the 149kg bear codenamed as M49 got away from the Casteller focus last July 27 by moving over its fenced-in area. Moreover, the M49 is most popular for previous multiple get away.

The 'escape genius'

As per reports, Italian authorities compared the bear to Papillon, the eponymous character from Henri Charrière’s memoir about escaping from a French penal colony, which was released as a film in 1973. A rescue order to capture the bear was issued by the president of the Trento province, Maurizio Fugatti in June 2019. As per reports, he declared that the animal was risking the lives of humans as it was spotted in inhabited areas. Its first escape occured on 15 July 2019 when M49 managed to climb over three electric fences and a four-meter-high barrier at a wildlife enclosure situated in the northern Italian province of Trento before disappearing.

READ: 'Come Here Bois': Bear Waves At Zoo Visitors To Get Food, Netizens Say 'he Wants Company'

Since that day, the authorities granted permission to rangers to shoot the bear if it came close to the inhabited areas. Fugatti reportedly said in 2019 that if the bear can climb the electric fence, then it should be considered dangerous and a public safety problem.

As per reports, the animal has been allegedly known for killing of livestock and was captured on 29 April. But it remained in captivity only for two months before escaping again. After its recapture, the animal was fitted with radio colar to monitor its movements if it escapes again. But the effort by the authorities went in vain as it managed to escape again and removed its collar making its capture even more difficult.

READ: Berlin's Panda Bear Twins Celebrate 1st Birthday

As per reports, the clever animal was finally caught on Monday around the area of Lagorai, in a so-called “tube trap” – a device commonly used to capture bears. But many environmental groups have promised to take legal action as the accusations against the bear are unfounded. According to the WWF, M49 is not dangerous at all, in so far as it has not shown aggression toward humans. It added that the animal has caused damage to infrastructure at the zoo and this is the reason it needs to be monitored. It says that the bear should not be locked up.

READ: Video: Bear Rescued By Nilgiris North Range Staff, Netizens Hail 'saviors' | WATCH

READ: Man Killed By Polar Bear On Norway's Arctic Svalbard Islands

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.