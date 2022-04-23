'Even Harvard Business School...': Anand Mahindra Shares 'virtues' Post, Inspires Netizens

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has often been seen sharing some interesting and motivational facts on micro-blogging site Twitter. At times, he uses the platform to praise someone while on the other hand, the entrepreneur takes out time to share some motivational thoughts on social media platforms. On Saturday, he shared a video on Twitter and mentioned about collaboration and teamwork. This video has grabbed the attention of the online community.

The video shared by Anand Mahindra shows two boys pedalling a cycle. As the video progresses, the two kids can be seen riding the bicycle on a road while the famous song ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’ from the Bollywood film Sholay plays in the background. As can be seen, the boys were not only riding together, but were rather getting the cycle to move at a faster pace with their efforts. The boys could be seen balancing themselves on either side of the cycle whilst helping each other and balancing their weight. "Even Harvard Business School would not have a better video to communicate the virtues of collaboration & teamwork!" the business mogul captioned the post.

Even Harvard Business School would not have a better video to communicate the virtues of collaboration & teamwork! pic.twitter.com/ALBRYRCFN0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 23, 2022

Netizens' reaction to the video

The recent video shared by the entreprenur has already garnered 506.2k views accompanied by several retweets. Meanwhile, the post has also accumulated several reactions from netizens. "This is really an outstanding video that shows teamwork, friendship, bonding, trust, enjoyment, happiness, creativity, skill, innovation. All in one video," a user wrote. A second user wrote, "How beautifully they have make balance and moving forward with losing their half of energy. So team work save energy and provides better result.'' Here are some reactions from Twitter users:

Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra