Evergreen Video Of 'Ravana' Doing Bhangra To Punjabi Song Goes Viral Again: WATCH

An old video of a man dressed as Ravana resurfaced on Twitter on Thursday and netizens enjoyed watching it. The video is a short 30-second clip from Ramlila celebrations that features Ravana grooving to a Punjabi song. The video was hailed by netizens and several of them retweeted it and also left comments.

Video of Ravana dancing to a Punjabi song during Ramlila goes viral

An video resurfaced on the internet on Thursday and took the internet by storm. The video featured a man who donned the avatar of Ravana during a Ramlila event. A Ramlila is a re-enactment of Rama's life according to the Hindu epic Ramayana and the Ramlila celebrations usually take place during the festive season of Dussehra. The video that went viral on Twitter with 21,000 views saw Ravana having the time of his life as he performed a Bhangra sequence and grooved to the Punjabi song 'Mitra da naa chalda' to entertain the crowd. He donned the classic black and gold attire and placed a crown on his head.

Watch Ravana dancing to a Punjabi song here

Kra lao Punjab vich Ramayan🤦🏽 pic.twitter.com/f3MxQZQhjM — ਅਦਨਾਨ ਅਲੀ ਖਾਨ ( عدنان علی خان ) (@AdnanAliKhan555) October 13, 2021

Although the video got several reactions from netizens, a Twitter user also mentioned that the practice that may seem off to some is in fact quite popular among some groups. He wrote in the comments section that in his childhood in the late 90s, Hanuman Ji's character would play some tricks, while Ravan and Ram Ji's characters would have funny punchlines.

It's quite normal in rural areas. I still remember that in my childhood late 90's my village was doing Ramayan every year and to entertain people Hanuman Ji was doing some tricks or Ravan and Ram ji had some funny punchlines. And those jhankis in between the episodes. — Broken Soul (@DeadpoolKaPapa) October 13, 2021

A netizen also mentioned that this 'happens every time' and wrote that it was 'great fun' to watch. Several Twitter users left laughing emoticons in the comments of the video and mentioned that post was hilarious. Another netizen also mentioned that watching the video cheered them up. A netizen also replied to the viral video with a GIF of Jerry from the hilarious and much-loved cartoon for kids, Tom and Jerry.

Happens every time. Great fun to watch — Sumeet Padda ਸੁਮੀਤ ਪੱਡਾ 🇮🇳 (@PaddaSumeet) October 13, 2021

This is hilarious lol — Leena (@SanaKaurji) October 14, 2021

Loool that cheered me up — ਕੌਰ (@HideandSikhh) October 13, 2021

What fun though — Celine (@SirfCeline) October 14, 2021

A netizen pointed out that the man playing Ravana was wearing sneakers and wrote in the comments that the sneakers were 'cool'. He wrote, "Raavan ke sneakers bhi kaafi cool hain." Another netizen with an eye for detail noticed that Ravana had a rifle on his shoulder. Twitter users also commended the man playing the character for his moves as he did Bhangra on a Punjabi number.

@aadeshsingh01 Raavan ke sneakers bhi kaafi cool hain. — A_Salem_Witch (@tamanna3942) October 13, 2021

😂 Ravan with Rifle — Ataj Parashar (@SinghAtaj) October 13, 2021

And he has got his moves right! — Aadesh Pratap Singh (@aadeshsingh01) October 13, 2021

Image: Twitter/@@AdnanAliKhan555