'Every Help Matters': IPS Officer's Initiative Inspires People To Help Needy Amid COVID-19

Started during the lockdown, Indian Police Service’s officer IG Dipanshu Kabra’s #HelpChain Initiative on Twitter is helping lots of stressed people from across the country. The chain aims at helping the genuine needy people and serving the society by doing that. Being deemed as the ‘Sonu Sood’ of Chhattisgarh, Kabra has received appreciation from people all across the nation and also from the Chief Minister of Chattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel.

An initiative to help the needy

According to the reports by ANI, talking about the initiative, Kabra said, “In these unprecedented times, every help matters. Social media is a very powerful tool that can be leveraged for the greater good. #HelpChain started during the lockdown, where I responded to tweets from distressed citizens, providing them with help wherever needed. The initiative has now become one of the widely used hashtags to reach out to a larger community and be assured help will be sent”. As of part of the initiative, many students have received books and many migrants during lockdown received food packages. Recently, Kabra took over his official Twitter handle and urged citizens to continue participating in the initiative. As per the caption, he set a target of helping 3 needy people every month and also share stories so that more and more people are encouraged to join in.

🙏 any contribution to raise the faith of people in #Humanity

With this lets take pledge to help the genuine needy people and serve the society.

Lets spread the #HelpChain and serve atleast 3 genuine needy every month and share stories so that we can encourage more to join. pic.twitter.com/ICpwZW4if0 — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) October 22, 2020

Netizens on Twitter bombarded the comment section applauding the man for his initiative. One internet user wrote, "It's Just a Beginning. To set a Example to Help others by own way. Glad to B a part for these by any way at some time". Another person wrote, "You are the definition of true cop sir. Pure gem".

Good job sir, thank you sir🙏 — Raghvendra YADAV (@Raghven82438111) October 23, 2020

Great initiative 🙏 — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) October 22, 2020

Power of social media! Long & healthy live kabra Sir. 🙏 — Pramod Kumar Sahu (@PRAMODSAHU) October 22, 2020

Respected sir ..thanku so much ..books receive ho gyi hai ..meri aapse ek request hai ..kya hum unke gharo ko is diwali me roshan kar skte hai pic.twitter.com/BsnTD8pYvW — Shivendra soni (@Shivend36239928) October 23, 2020

Sir you are... Kind heart

Police officers one of good examples for youth https://t.co/1zVySDtoxu — Nandini (@Nandini13280190) October 22, 2020

(Image Credits: IPSKabra/ANI)

