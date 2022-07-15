'Everyone Deserves A Spa Day': Dog Enjoys Pampering Session By Owner; Delights Internet

Dogs are among the most loved animals in the world, and their cute actions often become a talking point on the Internet for its entertainment value. The animals share a close bond with their owners, and love to spend quality time with them. The pet parents too enjoy showering love and pampering their doggos.

One such instance was seen in a video that is receiving love from netizens. In the post, one could see a dog named 'Magnus The Therapy Dog', as per the official handle of its Instagram handle, enjoying a spa treatment. The heartwarming video is so relaxing to watch that you will watch it twice or even more.

The viral video opens up to show the Labrador enjoying a relaxing time as it unwinds with a facial mask sheet and cucumbers on its eyes. As the video progressed, the dog got its teeth cleant for it to be able to flaunt its sparkling whites. The pet gets pampered with a massage on its face and head, and its hair too is set well. Further, a paw bam was applied to the adorable creature to soothe its feet and the video ends up showing it sipping a drink. Sharing the video on Instagram, a user wrote, "Everyone deserves a spa day once in a while. How do you pamper your pet?"

Netizens say, 'Too adorable'

The viral video has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 36.7K views. The video has received several likes and comments. "You deserve some pampering, Magnus. 🥰 Enjoy your spa(w) day!" read one of the comments. A second netizen expressed, "Dang Magnus! You are one pampered boy". Another netizen wrote, "The sweet life of Magnus, the face mask is awesome".