Here's Everything You Need To Know About World Homeopathy Day; Read

The term “Homoeopathy” first appeared in the print in 1807, but was invented by Dr Christian Hahnemann in 1796. This word is derived from the Greek words Homeo, which means similar, and Pathos, which means disease or suffering. Every year, World Homeopathy Day is celebrated across the globe on April 10. Read to know more about World Homeopathy Day's celebration.

Why do we celebrate World Homeopathy Day?

Every year, April 10 is celebrated as World Homeopathy Day across the globe to commemorate the founder of Homoeopathy, Dr Samuel Hahnemann. Hahnemann was born on April 10, 1755, and therefore, this day is celebrated to pay homage to him. The founder of this medical system was born in Germany, who was also a well-known linguist, researcher, and a scientist.

Homoeopathy was almost founded over 260 years ago and is one of the most popular medical practices worldwide. It is an alternate form of medicine that adopts the principle of triggering one's body's own healing powers. This year marks the 265th birthday of Dr. Hahnemann, the founder of Homeopathy.

World Homeopathy Day is also celebrated to understand future strategies to develop homoeopathy on a larger scale and its challenges.

Take a look at how everyone celebrated World Homoeopathy Day last year:

Dr Anwar Amir, International acclaimed Homeopath & master teacher of Homeopathy also known for curing Advanced cancer cases. was honoured by BDJHMC institute on the occasion of World Homeopathy day.

