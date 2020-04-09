The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Here's Everything You Need To Know About World Homeopathy Day; Read

What’s Viral

World Homeopathy Day 2020 marks the 265th birth anniversary of the founder of Homeopathy, Dr Samuel Hahnemann on April 10. Read to know more about it in detail

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
world homeopathy day 2020

The term “Homoeopathy” first appeared in the print in 1807, but was invented by Dr Christian Hahnemann in 1796. This word is derived from the Greek words Homeo, which means similar, and Pathos, which means disease or suffering. Every year, World Homeopathy Day is celebrated across the globe on April 10. Read to know more about World Homeopathy Day's celebration.

Also Read | Fact Check: Was Prince Charles Cured Of Coronavirus By Ayurveda And Homeopathy?

Why do we celebrate World Homeopathy Day?

Every year, April 10 is celebrated as World Homeopathy Day across the globe to commemorate the founder of Homoeopathy, Dr Samuel Hahnemann. Hahnemann was born on April 10, 1755, and therefore, this day is celebrated to pay homage to him. The founder of this medical system was born in Germany, who was also a well-known linguist, researcher, and a scientist.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's 'homeopathy Tweet' Gets Internet Talking, Leaves Netizens Divided

Homoeopathy was almost founded over 260 years ago and is one of the most popular medical practices worldwide. It is an alternate form of medicine that adopts the principle of triggering one's body's own healing powers. This year marks the 265th birthday of Dr. Hahnemann, the founder of Homeopathy.

World Homeopathy Day is also celebrated to understand future strategies to develop homoeopathy on a larger scale and its challenges.

Also Read | Homeopathy Effective In Prevention Of Novel Coronavirus Infections: AYUSH Ministry

Take a look at how everyone celebrated World Homoeopathy Day last year:

Also Read | West Bengal: Coronavirus Cure In Rs. 50 Lands Up Homeopathy Doctor In Legal Mess

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jitendra
5 MEN ARRESTED FOR BEATING ENGINEER
MHA
COVID-19: DOCTORS WRITE TO MHA
COVID-19
ODISHA EXTENDS LOCKDOWN TO APRIL 30
Arvind
DELHI CM ON OPERATION SHIELD
Madan Lal
MADAN LAL REJECTS INDIA-PAK SERIES
Vashi
VASHI'S APMC MARKET SHUT