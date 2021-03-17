Ex-Olympian Asks Former World's Strongest Man To Punch Him 'hard'; Watch What Happens Next

Former world’s strongest man Eddie Hall, who weighs 350 lbs, sent a YouTuber and a retired Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson flying after the latter requested to punch him 'as hard as he can'. The 5ft 6in veteran boxer Wilson, who weighs less than half of Hall was thrown off the arena as he was hit in the torso, probably regretting the move as it obviously did not end well. Retired gymnast Wilson took a free shot to his gut from the strongman who deadlifted 1,102 pounds and back in October knocked his boxing trainer in the chest to the point of serious injury.

In the YouTube video that emerged of the two, the former bronze medalist Nile Wilson is seen volunteering to take a punch from Eddie Hall. Initially, as the two gear up for a fight, Wilson hits the gigantic Hall in the stomach, although the boxer stands un-wavered. In the nearly 11-minute long clip, the former Olympics gymnast Wilson provokes the unflinching Hall to retaliate by launching a punch or two at him.

‘The Beast’ responds saying, “The thing is, mate, I train—with my training.” Further speaking at Wilson, against his meager punches, Hall says, “I'll hang on a bar and my training partner will smash me in the gut. Obviously, as you can see, I've also got a massive wall of thick muscle there.”

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson took a punch from former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall and it did not end well...it was like his soul left his body...ryan will do the same to you @Gervontaa https://t.co/45ZzYFKnM7 — Anwarovic (@Anwarovic13) March 16, 2021

Falls to ground in agony

After taking blows from the former British gymnast, who is seen covered in 6-inch protective gear, Eddie charges towards what he describes, a comparatively lean man. He asks Wilson if he felt safe wearing the protective suit, “I don’t know” mutters the latter setting his posture in a defensive move. Although, as the former world’s strongest man unleashes blows on Wilson’s chest, he is sent spinning, hitting the ground ultimately in agony and pain. It, however, remains unclear why Wilson decided to get punched and knocked, having little or no practice of gymnastics in over several years, but the sight of him smashed badly and dangling at mercy of ropes stunned viewers about the stamina and raw power of Eddie Hall.

(Image Credit: YouTube/Nile Wilson)

