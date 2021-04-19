Last Updated:

'Exceptionally Courageous': Railway Employee Risks Life To Save Child From Speeding Train

In another tale of valour, a man saved a child from being crushed by a speeding train in Maharashtra. A surveillance camera footage of the same.

Image Credits: RailMinIndia/Twitter 

In a tale of valour, a railway pointsman ran on the tracks and saved a child from being crushed by a speeding train in Maharashtra. A surveillance camera footage of the spine chilling incident was shared online by the Ministry of Railways, who described the rescuer as “good Samaritan”. Revealing further details, the ministry added that the name of the heroic man was Mayur Shelkhe who saved the child at Vangani station of sub-urban Mumbai.

The 30-second video clip starts by showing a woman walking on a railway platform along with her child. Whilst walking, the child falls on the tracks and is unable to climb back on the platform. Meanwhile, a speeding is seen approaching the station. 

Shelkhe emerged in the frame, saving the child in the nick of time. The video concludes by showing a heroic resident first pushing the child on the platform and then climbing there himself, all fractions before the train swishes past. Shelke also earned praise from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. “Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child’s life,” Goyal tweeted.

'deserves bravery award'

Since shared the video has created a stir on the internet racking up over 5,000 likes and a whopping 32.7 thousand views till now. Additionally, it has also attracted thousands of followers who have taken the opportunity to shower the braveheart with accolades. Meanwhile, another group of people raised questions on the women's behaviour. However, they were pacified after a user revealed that she could not make many efforts as she was visually impaired.

Recently, a Mumbai police official became a local hero after he saved a man who slipped on the railway tracks while boarding a moving train. The entire incident was captured by CCTV of the railway station as Mumbai Police shared the clip on Twitter. In the clip, it is clearly visible that the man fell into gap between platform and the train as he loses balance. The video shows the brave officer pulling the unidentified man from slipping under the moving train. “Your safety is in good hands,” the police department wrote while lauding the officer.

Image Credits: RailMinIndia/Twitter 

