'Exceptionally Courageous': Railway Employee Risks Life To Save Child From Speeding Train

In a tale of valour, a railway pointsman ran on the tracks and saved a child from being crushed by a speeding train in Maharashtra. A surveillance camera footage of the spine chilling incident was shared online by the Ministry of Railways, who described the rescuer as “good Samaritan”. Revealing further details, the ministry added that the name of the heroic man was Mayur Shelkhe who saved the child at Vangani station of sub-urban Mumbai.

The 30-second video clip starts by showing a woman walking on a railway platform along with her child. Whilst walking, the child falls on the tracks and is unable to climb back on the platform. Meanwhile, a speeding is seen approaching the station.

Shelkhe emerged in the frame, saving the child in the nick of time. The video concludes by showing a heroic resident first pushing the child on the platform and then climbing there himself, all fractions before the train swishes past. Shelke also earned praise from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. “Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child’s life,” Goyal tweeted.

A Good Samaritan:



At Vangani station of Central Railway, Pointsman Mr. Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child just in the nick of the time. He risked his life to save the life of the child.



We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty. pic.twitter.com/V6QrxFIIY0 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 19, 2021

Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child's life. pic.twitter.com/0lsHkt4v7M — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 19, 2021

'deserves bravery award'

Since shared the video has created a stir on the internet racking up over 5,000 likes and a whopping 32.7 thousand views till now. Additionally, it has also attracted thousands of followers who have taken the opportunity to shower the braveheart with accolades. Meanwhile, another group of people raised questions on the women's behaviour. However, they were pacified after a user revealed that she could not make many efforts as she was visually impaired.

Ye video to dekh kr lg rha hai ki ye auraat jaan bujh kr bachhe ko train ke saamne giraana chahti thi . Bcz wo poora tircha chl rhi thi and usne bachhe ko bhi nhi roka us side jaane par — Vivek Mishra (@VivekMi71650866) April 19, 2021

that lady is so stupid that she almost killed 2 people bcoz of her stupidity she is standing, crying and not saving her child instead he has to run this much. — Avinash kumar (@avinash36611447) April 19, 2021

She is blind — Shubham Shukla(Proud Eurasian)ðŸŒ²ðŸŒ²ðŸŒ²ðŸŒ´ðŸŒ¿ðŸŒ²ðŸŒ³ (@SSubham_Shukla) April 19, 2021

He deserves the highest bravery award. Just don’t stop the recognition with just a tweet — IndianDa - HINDU (@jkgche) April 19, 2021

Grand salute to Mr. Shelkhe



The super hero. — Gopal Italia (@Gopal_Italia) April 19, 2021

salute to the man who saved the kid...WoWWW .....I hope he slapped that woman ...blind or not ....she deserves a tight slap nonetheless... — Sweta Choudhary (@sweta93873502) April 19, 2021

Recently, a Mumbai police official became a local hero after he saved a man who slipped on the railway tracks while boarding a moving train. The entire incident was captured by CCTV of the railway station as Mumbai Police shared the clip on Twitter. In the clip, it is clearly visible that the man fell into gap between platform and the train as he loses balance. The video shows the brave officer pulling the unidentified man from slipping under the moving train. “Your safety is in good hands,” the police department wrote while lauding the officer.

Your Safety Is In Good Hands!



PC Yogesh Hiremath was at Dahisar Railway Station when a young man almost fell in the platform gap while trying to board a moving train.



The alert officer managed to pull him out before anything untoward happened.#MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/1qFToEmceE — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 4, 2021

Image Credits: RailMinIndia/Twitter