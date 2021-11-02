Excited Dog Runs Across The Hallway As Music Starts To Play In Viral Video; WATCH

Social media is filled with plenty of doggo videos that capture their cute antics and goofiness. Those who love dogs know the fun of watching pooch videos as their cute activities are super interesting to watch. The latest inclusion to the long list of such videos, shows a dog standing in a corridor. However, as soon as the music starts to play, it starts to run in the corridor. The doggo video has caught the attention of netizens who could not stop themselves from reacting to the clip.

The video has been posted by Doberman.dobi on Instagram alongside the caption, "Those are the happiest ears ive ever seen." In the video, a dog can be seen standing, however, when the music plays, it can be seen running in the corridor. While the doggo can be seen running, his floppy ears bounce around cutely. The dog in the video can be seen carrying something in its mouth while running. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered 332,038 likes and several reactions. The video grabbed the attention of users who expressed their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "The ears." Another user commented, "Those ears!!! Adorable." Another user commented, "Disagree. Natural ears are so much nicer." Check out some user reactions:

Last week, a video had surfaced on the internet that showed a cute doggo, who just underwent surgery for a fractured paw, seated on a sofa enjoying a cartoon on TV. It's not that what has taken the internet by storm, it is in fact the puppy's reaction towards the cartoons that it had been enjoying for a while. The video uploaded on Reddit has gone viral within hours and netizens can't keep their eyes off this cute furry playmate. As the video begins, one can see the adorable little doggo seated on the sofa with a colourful blanket to cover its hurt paw. The video shows how mesmerised the dog is on watching something relative to itself on TV. Take a look at the video here:

Image: Instagram/@doberman.dobi