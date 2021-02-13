Last Updated:

'Excited To Announce': 10-yr-old Gorilla Gives Birth To Male Baby In Virunga National Park

While taking to Twitter, the park said that this is the first baby gorilla born to 10-yer-old Bazirushaka and is the 12th member of the Lulengo family.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
gorilla

Congo’s Virunga National Park on February 12 announced the birth of a male gorilla, the first baby this year for the park. While taking to Twitter, the national park informed that its mountain gorilla families have been instrumental in raising the threatened species’ global population. The park said that this is the first baby born to 10-yer-old Bazirushaka and is the 12th member of the Lulengo family. The newborn gorilla was discovered by rangers on Thursday during a routine check-in at the park. 

READ: Video: Cobra Slithers On Busy Kalsanka Junction In Udupi Halting Traffic For 30 Minutes

According to Associated Press, the Virunga National Park is home to some of the world’s last mountain gorillas whose population now stands at more than 1,000. There were nearly 17 gorilla births in the park last year, the park said. It is worth noting that the recent announcement comes about a month after the park said that gunmen shot and killed at least six rangers in the park in Nyamitwitwi, located in the Rutshuru area. Over 200 rangers have been killed since Virunga became a national park in 1925, the official said. 

READ: Turkey: Mysterious Metal Monolith Turns Out To Be 'publicity Gimmick' By Government

‘Good news’ 

Meanwhile, since the park announced the news, internet users flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. While one user wrote, “Fantastic to have the family members increase. Well done VNP rangers we wish you peace and be able to protect us when you open again. We can't wait,” another added, “Welcome little...May you have a wonderful life among us. And thank you to everyone at VNP for your sacrifice and dedicated lives. May God bless you all”. “So so special,” wrote third. “Good news!! Congrats,” added fourth. 

READ: Oklahoma Woman Shows Off Her Dancing Moves On 100th Birthday | Watch

READ: 'Suicide King' To 'American Dream': Game Designer Rolls Out Freaky Chess Variants

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT