'Excited To Announce': 10-yr-old Gorilla Gives Birth To Male Baby In Virunga National Park

Congo’s Virunga National Park on February 12 announced the birth of a male gorilla, the first baby this year for the park. While taking to Twitter, the national park informed that its mountain gorilla families have been instrumental in raising the threatened species’ global population. The park said that this is the first baby born to 10-yer-old Bazirushaka and is the 12th member of the Lulengo family. The newborn gorilla was discovered by rangers on Thursday during a routine check-in at the park.

We're excited to announce a new birth within the Lulengo family. Bazirushaka, aged 10, gave birth for the first time to a male baby. The newborn is the twelfth member of the Lulengo family and was discovered by rangers yesterday during a routine check. https://t.co/CQCc6lXeni pic.twitter.com/24xkTY71Qq — Virunga NationalPark (@gorillacd) February 12, 2021

According to Associated Press, the Virunga National Park is home to some of the world’s last mountain gorillas whose population now stands at more than 1,000. There were nearly 17 gorilla births in the park last year, the park said. It is worth noting that the recent announcement comes about a month after the park said that gunmen shot and killed at least six rangers in the park in Nyamitwitwi, located in the Rutshuru area. Over 200 rangers have been killed since Virunga became a national park in 1925, the official said.

‘Good news’

Meanwhile, since the park announced the news, internet users flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. While one user wrote, “Fantastic to have the family members increase. Well done VNP rangers we wish you peace and be able to protect us when you open again. We can't wait,” another added, “Welcome little...May you have a wonderful life among us. And thank you to everyone at VNP for your sacrifice and dedicated lives. May God bless you all”. “So so special,” wrote third. “Good news!! Congrats,” added fourth.

Hurray!!! Congrats ðŸ¥³ ðŸŽ‰ ðŸ‘ðŸ» — Matze Rie (@MatzeRie) February 12, 2021

Me â¤µï¸â¤µï¸ at each birth announcement ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜…♥ï¸ðŸ¦ pic.twitter.com/662OFT5BQV — Stéphanie GALLOUËTðŸŒ¼ðŸŒºðŸ‡«ðŸ‡· (@BreizhStef) February 12, 2021

Very wonderful!!ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ — Elie Shukrani (@ElieShukrani1) February 12, 2021

