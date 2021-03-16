Expert Relocates A Colony Of Bees Without Wearing Protective Gear, Watch Video

From Facebook to Instagram, users often come across videos of cats and dogs. This time an expert Erika Thompson has shared a video on a photosharing application in which she has relocated a massive beehive without wearing any protective gear has amazed the netizens. Since being shared, the video has received reactions from netizens. Users have praised the skills of Erika Thompson,

Expert relocated colony of bees

The video was shared by beekeeper Erika Thompson on her Instagram account and the video has gone viral. In the video, Thompson, who is a master beekeeper approached the beehive without any protective gear on. She relocates the bees without getting hurt or stung. Thompson shared the post alongside the caption which described that the colony of bees were living in a backyard shed for about two years. The post then mentioned that the landlord wanted to call an exterminator but the family living in the place decided to call her. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared, the video has got more 97000 views and accumulated tons of comments from netizens. One user wrote, "I love this video and appreciate that you make sure the bees are safe." "It’s just amazing what you do!!! Thank you!!", another person commented. Another netizen wrote, "You are saving our ecosystem."

Eagle protected her eggs during snowfall

An adorable post showing the love of an eagle for its eggs has left the netizens in a complete awe. The pictures have been shared in a Facebook post featuring a mama bald eagle, named Jackie who kept her eggs warm during snowfall. The pictures have been uploaded by Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam, the post consists of several pictures showing the mama eagle named Jackie and its partner Shadow taking care of their eggs amid snowfall.

