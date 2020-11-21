'Eye Feast': Meteor Streaks Whizzing Across Texas Sky Add Spark To Dark Night; Watch Video

Resident in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley was amazed by the spectacular sight of the crashing meteors across the skyline late November 20 as the event turned the regular night into a mystical one. The town of Brownsville witnessed fireballs whizzing past at high speed as the Leonid meteor shower peaked this week on Monday. National Weather Service’s office in Brownsville tweeted the video of the event that occurred at about 9 pm CT captured by one of the meteorologists that left the viewers stunned with admiration.

Meanwhile explaining the annual Leonid meteor shower phenomenon, NASA said that the comet Tempel-Tuttle caused meteor storm as it sped towards the inner solar system every 33.3 years. Skygazers were stunned at the mesmeric sight as the video tweeted by NWS racked close to 43.5k views. In the footage, it appears as if a huge fireball crashed onto the roof of the building structure as it brilliantly lit the atmosphere and the surrounding area.

[Shooting meteors across the sky. Credit: NASA]

In an update earlier, NASA had informed people that the annual Leonids meteor shower, which is the debris left by comet Tempel-Tuttle was about to peak in the pre-dawn hours. This year skywatchers were able to witness the eventful sight more clearly compared to 2019, as the meters were obstructed and hazed out by the light of the moon. Meanwhile, this year the moon was only a crescent with 5 per cent illumination.

The annual Leonids #meteorshower, caused by Earth passing harmlessly through the debris left by comet Tempel-Tuttle, peaks in the pre-dawn hours tomorrow: https://t.co/a2NL7jmOIQ



Later in the week, watch for the crescent Moon near Saturn and Jupiter: https://t.co/BrqV1v3paR pic.twitter.com/B3qVCJxp4q — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) November 16, 2020

Keep an eye on the sky this week and hope clouds clear - the Leonid meteor shower is due to peak on 17 November, with around 15 meteors per hour between midnight and dawn. You can expect a decent number of meteors for a couple of nights either side too. ðŸŒ https://t.co/NqpaERuuVm — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) November 14, 2020

Internet witnesses spectacular event

“From reports in the region, the fireballs seem to have originated over San Manuel-Linn, North of Edinburg and west of Raymondville. The trajectory displayed on the map has been automatically computed based on all the witness reports,” a commenter informed, sharing the meteor tracker agency’s map. “It takes a lot of explaining, but I just want to 'mark' this by saying that this meteor displays "the nonlinearity of perspective,” another said. “I saw it in Wharton County,Texas,” one other wrote, Sharing the experience.

Stayed up till 4:30am for this beauty



Nov. 17 2020



Leonid Meteor Shower pic.twitter.com/e0KvhLMC0t — Shelah Caturza (@Zippy5_5) November 19, 2020

Life could get brighter for all of us tonight, with the annual Leonid Meteor shower peaking tonight and tomorrow night & some of the best viewing conditions for this amazing show!#Leonids #Meteor #nightskies pic.twitter.com/h4LVSgeJq0 — Kelling Heath (@KellingHeath) November 16, 2020

Wow... Leonid Meteor over the Annapurna Range as seen from Pumdikot, Kaski on November 18, 2020. Leonid Meteor Shower create some beautiful meteors with smoke tails in the sky. â¤ï¸



Pic. Manisha Dwa pic.twitter.com/CE10iwSxd2 — Routine of Nepal banda (@RONBupdates) November 19, 2020

Pictures from this morning of the beautiful 3:30 AM skies with the starts shining bright during the Leonid meteor shower. ðŸ’«â­ï¸ðŸŒŸðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/s9zlNUhZ2e — Brandon Adamson (@BrandonAdam1437) November 18, 2020

The Leonid Meteor Shower peaks in mid-November. After midnight, look for long, fast meteors, including fireballs (extremely bright) and earthgrazers (close to the horizon, with long, colorful tails). Expect an average of 15 meteors per hour. Learn more: https://t.co/vwNpibAJaO pic.twitter.com/MltUa8tu1a — Capitol Reef NPS (@CapitolReefNPS) November 15, 2020

Some

Where...over the night sky will be the Leonid Meteor Shower! November 16th to 17th from Midnight to Dawn! pic.twitter.com/YZC606DG87 — Ernest Fan Five (@ErnestStackhou5) November 17, 2020

I saw a meteor last night from Leonid meteor shower with my own naked eye, I waited for almost three hours and felt lucky to witnessed one. pic.twitter.com/q7NomIbF3e — ð“²ð“ªð“¶ð“³ð“ªð“¶ð”‚ð“µð“ªð“ªð“ªðŸ¦‹ (@jamybearxx) November 18, 2020

Leonid meteor shower

November 18, 2020 | 12:00 am - 4:00 am

ðŸ“ Lucena City, Quezon Province | Philippines pic.twitter.com/lAGs7d39b8 — Caloy (@JCGatdula_) November 18, 2020

Last night near Lake City, Colorado as we watched the Leonid meteor shower on a brilliant clear star filled night. pic.twitter.com/1O4KvW012o — Phillip (@Makindu) November 17, 2020

Leonid meteor shower NIGHTLAPSE

November 18, 2020 | 12:00 am - 4:00 am

ðŸ“ Lucena City, Quezon Province | The Philippines



Stills: https://t.co/wVPOKf93E5 pic.twitter.com/Ea0Uw6CsxC — Caloy (@JCGatdula_) November 18, 2020

