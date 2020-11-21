Last Updated:

'Eye Feast': Meteor Streaks Whizzing Across Texas Sky Add Spark To Dark Night; Watch Video

National Weather Service in Brownsville tweeted the video of meteor streaks whizzing across the sky in a spectacular event that occurred at about 9 pm CT.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Meteor streaks

Resident in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley was amazed by the spectacular sight of the crashing meteors across the skyline late November 20 as the event turned the regular night into a mystical one. The town of Brownsville witnessed fireballs whizzing past at high speed as the Leonid meteor shower peaked this week on Monday. National Weather Service’s office in Brownsville tweeted the video of the event that occurred at about 9 pm CT captured by one of the meteorologists that left the viewers stunned with admiration.

Meanwhile explaining the annual Leonid meteor shower phenomenon, NASA said that the comet Tempel-Tuttle caused meteor storm as it sped towards the inner solar system every 33.3 years. Skygazers were stunned at the mesmeric sight as the video tweeted by NWS racked close to 43.5k views. In the footage, it appears as if a huge fireball crashed onto the roof of the building structure as it brilliantly lit the atmosphere and the surrounding area.

[Shooting meteors across the sky. Credit: NASA]

In an update earlier, NASA had informed people that the annual Leonids meteor shower, which is the debris left by comet Tempel-Tuttle was about to peak in the pre-dawn hours. This year skywatchers were able to witness the eventful sight more clearly compared to 2019, as the meters were obstructed and hazed out by the light of the moon. Meanwhile, this year the moon was only a crescent with 5 per cent illumination. 

Read: Video: Baby Elephant Takes Tumble While Chasing Warthogs, Netizens In Awe Of 'brave Boy'

Read:  'Cosplay Cat': Kitty Dresses Up As Fictional Characters, Netizens Seek 'fashion Advice'

Internet witnesses spectacular event

“From reports in the region, the fireballs seem to have originated over San Manuel-Linn, North of Edinburg and west of Raymondville.  The trajectory displayed on the map has been automatically computed based on all the witness reports,” a commenter informed, sharing the meteor tracker agency’s map. “It takes a lot of explaining, but I just want to 'mark' this by saying that this meteor displays "the nonlinearity of perspective,” another said. “I saw it in Wharton County,Texas,” one other wrote, Sharing the experience. 

Read: NASA Shares Whirring Sound Detected By Perseverance Rover As It Hurtles Through Space

Read: COVID-19 Lockdown Reduced Global NO2 Concentrations By Nearly 20%: NASA

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND