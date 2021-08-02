Family Finds 'spooky' Message From 1975 Hidden On Wall Of Their New Home

While refurbishing their home, a family discovered a strange message 'from the past,' and they were even able to track down the original message writer. After removing the wallpaper in their daughter's new bedroom, the Murphy family was transported back in time when they discovered a poem scrawled on the wall.

The family found the message after peeling back the paper of their new home in Lancashire. It read "I am here, you are there, separated by time alone. What's it like in the future? Or am I the past? The only answer to that you are my future, I am your past. I wish you a good day 1975 Eileen Walmsley."

Eileen Walmsley is now 62 years old

They were able to track down the writer using her last name thanks to the power of social media. Karl Murphy, the father of two girls told LancsLive that it was his daughter who first saw the message, it was in his daughter's room and they saw it when they began removing the first layer of wallpaper. They attempted to figure it out and Karl snapped a photo of it. The family decided to try to track down who penned the poem, so they posted a photo of the wall on Facebook. Karl continued by saying that another lady approached him and said that she knew Eileen and it wasn't long before Eileen, now 62, who now goes by the surname Palmer was found. She told the news organisation that she was extremely delighted they discovered the message.

Eileen wrote the message when she was 15 years old

According to her, she was around 14 or 15 at the time, and she faintly recalls writing it. She was aware that her bedroom wall will be decorated and the message will be gone. She further said that she was thinking about time and time travel, and how we are all related and she decided to create a poem about it. Eileen and her sister used to share the room where Karl's daughter currently sleeps. She was astonished by the fact that they managed to find the message after nearly 46 years.

