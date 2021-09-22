Family Guy's Stewie Explaining How COVID Vaccines Work Is Winning Applause On Internet

The creators of the popular show Family Guy have developed a Public Service Announcement (PSA) film encouraging people to take COVID-19 vaccination. In the video we see that Peter Griffin is undecided about being vaccinated at the doctor's office, so Stewie and Brian Griffin explain the science behind the COVID vaccination, blending typical Family Guy humour with educational information.

The show's writers collaborated with showrunner Seth MacFarlane and a team of scientific specialists and epidemiologists for the same. All four characters in the video, Peter, Stewie, Brian, and Dr Hartman were voiced by MacFarlane. As Peter Griffin sits, he and Dr Hartman discuss the COVID-19 vaccination. Stewie then takes over the story and teleports into Peter's bloodstream with Brian, where the infant explains how vaccinations prepare the body to resist infection.

Stewie explains everything about vaccines

As they float in Peter's plaque-filled arteries, Stewie assures Brian that billions of COVID vaccinations have been safely provided to people all over the world. He further explains that some COVID vaccines work by exposing the immune system to proteins that look like the virus's spike proteins but can't infect, adding that anthropomorphic antibodies fight off spike proteins. He and Brian go on to describe how the vaccination reduces symptoms and protects others in the area from getting COVID. Peter gets vaccinated after they explain everything to him.

Watch the new #FamilyGuy Short! Stewie and Brian travel inside Peter’s body to explain how vaccines work.



Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines? Visit https://t.co/Yz9vi7AYYD for the most accurate and timely facts so we can all get back to the moments we love and miss most. pic.twitter.com/d08P2VjlcU — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) September 21, 2021

According to a press statement from Family Guy, the ad was intended to educate, entertain and inspire millions of unvaccinated individuals across the world to feel secure getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Seth MacFarlane said that this new effort from the Family Guy crew is providing vital vaccination information to audiences in a way that will undoubtedly motivate people to take the next step in reducing the pandemic.

Part of Ad Council's 'It's Up To You' campaign

The commercial is part of the Ad Council's "It's Up To You" campaign, which aims to increase vaccination rates for the COVID-19 vaccine. According to NBC News, Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council said that with millions of Americans still hesitant to be vaccinated against COVID-19, it's more essential than ever that they have clever, informative and entertaining advertisements like this to build trust in the vaccines.

Image: Twitter/@FamilyGuyonFOX