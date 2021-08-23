Faridabad Cops Warn Against Stealing Bikes With 'Bholi Si Surat' Song, Netizens In Split

In a hilarious post with a Bollywood twist, Faridabad Police on Sunday warned the perpetrators against the motorcycle theft by sharing the photo of one such thief caught red-handed. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Faridabad police department identified a thief with the lyrics of the popular song Bholi Si Surat from 1997 Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Madhuri Dixit starrer romantic flick Dil Toh Pagal Hai. In a sarcastic caption, the cops implied that the innocent face of the thief could not save him from being arrested for the crime, adding a hashtag in Hindi translating that the perpetrator was now behind the bars.

Since shared, the post caught the attention of the internet with several commenters making laughter emoticons at the cops’ sense of humour. “What happened,” one enquired. While another joked that he was being asked to lend a bike by a stranger a few days ago. The third identified the number plate saying that the theft had thankfully not occurred in their zone. Adding to the lines of the famous song, meanwhile one other said, “Ayeee Hayeeee…!” One other commenter poured laughter emojis saying, “This handle is the best real-life based comedy. The level of sarcasm is 9000% like Goku. I Love Faridabad police.”

Police warn stunting bikers with 'Barbie' song lyrics

Earlier, the Mumbai police arrested two people allegedly performing dangerous stunts on their motorcycle on a city road. Taking to its official Instagram handle, cops shared the video in which the duo was spotted riding the bike at a high speed without wearing headgears. They warned about safety stating that stunts on bikes might prove to be injurious or may cause accidents jeopardizing the security of other commuters on the road.

Sharing the video the police hurled caution, asking people not to indulge in such careless acts that could put the life in danger. Road safety is of utmost importance, Mumbai Police reiterated. In the caption of the video, Mumbai Police had similarly twisted lyrics of the 1997 hit track Barbie Girl to stress their road safety message: Attention barbie girl, it's the real world. Life isn't plastic, safety’s fantastic! Take precaution, life is your creation."