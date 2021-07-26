Father Buys Ice-cream Truck To Provide Jobs To His Kids With Down Syndrome; Watch

A father of ten children from Ohio has made a grand gesture for his kids. Joel Wegener, a resident of Ohio, teamed up with his family and brought an ice-cream van for his two children Josh and Mary Kate who have Down Syndrome. The doting dad saw this as an opportunity for his kids and an example for children with Down Syndrome so that they never miss out on employment. The trio has sold more than 5,000 desserts, learning about business along the way.

Special Neat Treats: lesson for life

Joel received much appreciation for his move to provide employment opportunities for his children with special needs. He runs an ice-cream van himself around the Loveland neighborhood. With his children by him, the trio drives around the neighborhood to deliver special treats to the residents. This has also opened gates to show the community how much people with abilities can do.

The ice-cream van was dubbed "Special Neat Treats" by their mother Freida. According to news com.au, Freida said that the chance to work has not only allowed Josh and Mary to earn a living but also taught them about the basic necessities of life and business. It has also developed their social, financial, and communication skills, she added.

"It's much more than selling ice-cream"

Mary Kate is 21 and has recently finished a career program for people with disabilities and wanted to work with her father, which gave Joel the idea of the business. Speaking to WLWT, Joel mentioned, the business has "exceeded expectations." However, the Wegener family sees it to be much more than business. "It's much more than selling ice-cream" mostly about "experience," Joel said to Mail Online. Mary and Josh become excited to see kids coming out of their houses towards the truck with their parents. Joel also shared how grateful he becomes when he meets people who care about children with special needs. He hopes to buy more vans in the future to help more people with disabilities, he concluded.

