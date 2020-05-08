Last Updated:

Manipur Cop Daughter's Father Checks Stars On Uniform, Netizens Praise The 'proud Moment'

An adorable photo of a Manipal cop's father checking the stars on her uniform is doing rounds on the internet.It has inspired many netizens on internet.

Written By
Sounak Mitra
DSP

An adorable photo of a Manipal cop's father checking the stars on her uniform is doing rounds on the internet. One such heartwarming moment which was captured in a picture has managed to garner a lot of attention of social media users. In the picture, it can be seen the Manipal cop Rattana Ngaseppam's father is checking the stars on his daughter's uniform and Rattana proudly looks back at her father's eyes. 

READ: Steve Kerr Not Proud About Infamous 1995 Training Scuffle With Michael Jordan

Proud Moment

The image reflects pride in both the father and daughter's eyes and has inspired hundreds of Twitteratis which include, actors Raveena Tandon and Athiya Shetty. The picture was shared on Twitter on Wednesday. The picture has managed to garner 14k likes and 1.8 k retweets. 

READ: Paulo Coelho Leaves Sanjay Mishra Emotional With 'Kamyaab' Review, Celebrities Feel Proud

READ: Bhushan Kumar Pays Tribute To Father Gulshan Kumar, Says 'hope I'm Making You Proud'

READ: Paulo Coelho Leaves Sanjay Mishra Emotional With 'Kamyaab' Review, Celebrities Feel Proud

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all