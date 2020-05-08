Manipur Cop Daughter's Father Checks Stars On Uniform, Netizens Praise The 'proud Moment'

An adorable photo of a Manipal cop's father checking the stars on her uniform is doing rounds on the internet. One such heartwarming moment which was captured in a picture has managed to garner a lot of attention of social media users. In the picture, it can be seen the Manipal cop Rattana Ngaseppam's father is checking the stars on his daughter's uniform and Rattana proudly looks back at her father's eyes.

Proud Moment

Rattana Ngaseppam, Deputy SP from Imphal, Manipur



Her proud dad checking out the stars on her uniform. And #Rattana proudly watching the stars in her father's eyes. [Source: @_mohul]



Cc: @manipur_police pic.twitter.com/8WOgGIFOPB — Amit Panchal (@AmitHPanchal) May 7, 2020

The image reflects pride in both the father and daughter's eyes and has inspired hundreds of Twitteratis which include, actors Raveena Tandon and Athiya Shetty. The picture was shared on Twitter on Wednesday. The picture has managed to garner 14k likes and 1.8 k retweets.

Beautiful. Proud! — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 7, 2020

Unfortunately the photographer will never get the #PulitzerPrize @PulitzerPrizes these deserve it.. remember when ir you have some shame left — #RV_Real_Arnab 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@kalpavirksha) May 8, 2020

उनकी आंखों में ये चमक, उस सितारे की है

जो अब तक सिर्फ अपने घरको रोशन करता था,

अब देश को भी रोशन करेगा..🇮🇳 — A.B. (@aakashtheblusky) May 7, 2020

Heart-warming picture!

To add, The National Emblem is worn by addl. SPs whereas three stars are worn by DSPs, so, her father was probably adding the National Emblem to her uniform on her promotion which makes this picture even more wholesome. — Aayansh (आयांश) 🇮🇳 (@Aayansh19955839) May 7, 2020

Very Proud Moment - Its Giving A Feeling

That I Am Checking Out The Stars Of My Daugter 🙏



Thanks For Sharing — bablu.RS (@bablu_RS) May 7, 2020

खूबसूरत पल

एक पिता का अभिमान है उसकी बेटी 👏👏👏 — Ajit Prakash Jain (@AprakashJain) May 7, 2020

That's undoubtedly the best picture of the day. A father placing stars.....superb — YurInnerVoice (@YurInnerVoice) May 7, 2020

