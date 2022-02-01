Last Updated:

Watch | Father Makes Wooden 'Rolls Royce' Car For Son In 68 Days; Netizens Call It 'impressive'

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows the father making a wooden 'rolls royce' car for his son. The clip has caught the attention of netizens.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Rolls Royce

Image: Twitter/@ipskabra


The credit for a child's success in life cannot go to a mother alone as a father's sacrifice for the sake of his kid's happiness cannot definitely be ignored. The father knows the needs of his child and he makes every effort to fulfil his/her wishes. Recently, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows the father building a wooden car for his little boy. 

The video has been shared by IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter. The video was shared alongside the caption, "This man made a wooden car in just 68 days due to his love for his child and his amazing skills and it's a special gift for his son" (loosely translated to English). In the video, the man is seen making a wooden car for his kid. As it is evident from the caption, the father made the wooden car in 68 days as a present for his son. In the video, the man first found the right wood for the car. He connected the wood blocks together and attached all the parts required to run the car on road. 

After assembling all the wooden parts, the car was ready to hit the roads. The process involved a lot of wood standing and he added shine to the car. He then placed the parts in the car. The video showed the father-son duo going for a drive in the car and the clip ended with both of them enjoying a glass of juice while sitting near the car. The video was also shared on YouTube by ND-Woodworking Art alongside the caption, "Full 68 Days Build Rolls Royce Boat Tail For My Son." Watch the video here:

READ | Gulab jamun pakode video on internet prompts netizens to think 'it is time to leave earth'

Netizens call it 'beautiful'

The video, since being shared on Twitter, has garnered over 39K views and a plethora of reactions. Netizens lauded the man for making the wooden through heartfelt reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "Rolls Royce." Another user commented, "Special gift  sir." Another netizen wrote, "Very beautiful gift" (loosely translated from Hindi).  

READ | Woman makes cotton candy in washing machine, netizens says 'fake' and 'dumb'; Watch Video

 

Image: Twitter/@ipskabra

READ | WWE champion Brock Lesnar bodyslams reality TV star on bar table, video goes viral; Watch
READ | Robot playing badminton with ease in viral video leaves netizens enthralled | WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Rolls Royce, Viral video, Wooden car
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com