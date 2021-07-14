Father Punches Shark Continuously To Save Daughter's Life In A Heroic Move; Watch

Sharks are known to possess ruthless killing abilities. Because of their ability to sneak up on their victim, they are also known as 'silent hunters'. For years, researchers have said that sharks are in charge of maintaining the oceanic system's balance.

As a result, it goes without saying that their predatory abilities are unrivalled by humans. However, a few fortunate people have met face to face with the deadly beasts and lived to tell the tale.

A 19-year-old woman has told how her father punched a shark two years ago to save her life. Paige Winter, now 19, spoke on National Geographic's SharkFest broadcast about her harrowing experience.

(Video: Good Morning America YouTube)

How a family vacation turned into nightmare

Paige said that she was on a family beach vacation when she was dragged beneath the ocean by a bull shark. Paige, her older sister, and best friend Kale were playing in shallow water when the incident took place. When she felt something touch her ankle, she yelled out to her father. She initially mistook her father for a prankster. However, she quickly realised, that a shark was attempting to drag her.

And it came to pass. She was dragged under the sea by the shark. It was "like when a dog is playing with a rope and shakes it from side to side," she said. Paige had two fingers amputated while attempting to wrestle the predator.

Her father, however, stepped in and began beating the shark until it let grasp of his daughter.

According to The Mirror, the father said that he hit it hard so many times and recalled thinking, "You're trying to take her, but you can't have her". Paige was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment after the heroic rescue. She woke up with two missing fingers and one of her legs amputated after undergoing a five-hour procedure. SharkFast, a series that will air on Disney+ and National Geographic, will showcase her narrative.

Recent rescues of a great white shark on the coast of New South Wales by brave husbands were reported in 2021. In order to complete his daring rescue, he punched the apex predator repeatedly until it let her go.

