Father Questions Fiscally Wise Kid On Economics, Netizens Say "excellent Parenting"

Appreciating Kyren questioning kid on economics, users on Twitter said, “this is the kind of learning parents must give to the kids in the home environment."

A video of a father and son having an adult conversation about economics has triggered a huge reaction on the internet. Shared by an internet user named Rex Chapman, the 2 minute 7-second clip has amassed over 8 million views. In the video, Kyren Gibson quizzes his son Kyng Lyons Gibson about financial jargon that the son replies like a pro and leaves many on the internet lost for words. 

Internet lauds the dad

Appreciating Kyren’s parenting skills, users on Twitter said, “this is the kind of learning parents must give to the kids in the home environment. Something they will not learn at school.” The clip was liked by 98.3k people and was widely shared by over 23.4k Twitter users. Not just economics, the users posted other videos of Kyren having a chat with his kid about some other deep societal subjects about gender and race. 

