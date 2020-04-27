Father Questions Fiscally Wise Kid On Economics, Netizens Say "excellent Parenting"

A video of a father and son having an adult conversation about economics has triggered a huge reaction on the internet. Shared by an internet user named Rex Chapman, the 2 minute 7-second clip has amassed over 8 million views. In the video, Kyren Gibson quizzes his son Kyng Lyons Gibson about financial jargon that the son replies like a pro and leaves many on the internet lost for words.

Economics, y’all. Get some.



Teach your children well...

pic.twitter.com/6fW6tWmuog — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 26, 2020

Internet lauds the dad

Appreciating Kyren’s parenting skills, users on Twitter said, “this is the kind of learning parents must give to the kids in the home environment. Something they will not learn at school.” The clip was liked by 98.3k people and was widely shared by over 23.4k Twitter users. Not just economics, the users posted other videos of Kyren having a chat with his kid about some other deep societal subjects about gender and race.

Read: 'Entertainer No. 1' Wrapped Week 1: Here Are The Winners Of 'Filmy Tadka' Challenge

Read: Heartbreaking: Video Of Nurse Bursting Into Tears, Sharing Her Ordeal During COVID Crisis

Here's more video from @Kyng_Kyren also follow them on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RJ7hZsMuGT — DaDNotNoun (@DadIsntANoun) April 26, 2020

He’s smarter than the President — Hot Tub Take Machine (@TubMachine) April 26, 2020

Crushing it!! Keep it up, young lady. You (and your dad) have this down - owe nothing and you control your own fate. Maybe you & your dad can fly to DC and walk congress and the Federal Reserve through these points. — Jay Bys (@BysJay) April 26, 2020

Thanks to his dad, this kid knows more about the "real world" than most adults with college degrees pic.twitter.com/9XQbKYqgzD — Tommy (@TPT711) April 26, 2020

Imagine seeing this and thinking the biggest problem facing the African American community ISN’T the low rate of father involvement!!!!! God Bless this Father figure — Cavalier Jim (@cavalier_jim) April 26, 2020

If I had a daddy like that, I would be a millionaire right now. Damn. Teach them young. I'm learning and I'm close to 50. — Roger Bohn (@RogerBohn1) April 26, 2020

I know bank executives that don't know. C'mon! — leticia núñez (@leto1979) April 26, 2020

Hats off to this father. He is fathering as it should be done. 👍🏻 — I take no responsibility at all (@02er) April 26, 2020

Haha, so encouraging! Wonder what my life would have been if I would have learned that stuff at her age. Gonna get my 15-month old son on this ASAP! C’Mon!!! — rollthe_R_alittle (@theChavarins) April 26, 2020

Read: Video Of Dolphins In Meerut Breaks Internet Amid COVID-19 Lockdown | Watch

Read: Fact Check: Is The Video Showing Animals Reclaiming The World Amid Lockdown True?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.