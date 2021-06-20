Father's Day 2021: Fevicol, Ola, Zomato Win Internet With Their Quirky And Emotional Posts

Father’s Day is commemorated on the third Sunday of June every year to recognize the contribution of fathers in children’s lives and cherish paternal bonds across the world. While the occasion has a grim origin in the 1907 Monongah mine disaster, over the years, Father’s day has evolved into a much jovial and celebratory occasion. On June 20, hundreds of thousands of people, in India and abroad, posted heartfelt messages for their fathers on social media. The trend was joined by several famous brands who won over netizens with their quirky and emotional posts.

Happy Father's Day

Popular adhesive brand Fevicol, took to Instagram to showcase how fathers support their children. In a clever marketing post, they shared a picture of a father carrying his child on his shoulders. Alongside, they wrote, “pakde rahenge, chhodenge nahi”.

Meanwhile, Uber shared stories of two of its drivers. The drivers, named Mohammed Tariq and Satyadev Mishra, reckoned about their children and what they wish for them. Additionally, Uber shared an emotional caption along with the post. “To the ones who've shown us that no destination is too far, #HappyFathersDay,’ it wrote.

To the ones who've shown us that no destination is too far, #HappyFathersDay 💐 pic.twitter.com/h8OR5upcNd — Uber India (@Uber_India) June 20, 2021

Meanwhile, its rival Ola also took its chance and shared an equally intriguing post. It shared a map that traced "dad's ride". 'From tuition to football practice, Ola reflected upon a father's responsibilities while also cleverly asserting that there was a 24*7 ride available for such devoted fathers.

Delhi Airport also joined the trend and shared a creative photograph of “Big Daddy” Airbus parked on the runway. The photograph showed the aircraft with hair and moustache, giving it the appearance of a father. “Have you ever taken a flight on this iconic aircraft?" the airport asked its users.

It's #FathersDay today and here's a pleasant sight of the big daddy @Airbus #A380 at #DelhiAirport. Have you ever taken a flight on this iconic aircraft? pic.twitter.com/mI7is3OKwr — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) June 20, 2021

Taking to Instagram, Google wished everyone a Happy Fathers Day and doodle artwork by Olivia When featuring animated greeting cards, plenty of hearts and a myriad of bright hues. "With our #GoogleDoodle today, we’re thinking of all the papas, appas, babas and dads, wherever they may be. Here’s to your love, your strength and your wisdom 💓" it wrote alongside.

Image: Fevicolkajod/Instagram/DelhiAirport/Twitter

