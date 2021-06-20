Father’s Day 2021: Google Celebrates Paternal Bonds With Stop-motion Doodle | Watch

Marking Father’s Day 2021, Google on June 20 put out a colourful stop-motion doodle. The occasion is commemorated on the third Sunday of June every year to recognize the contribution of fathers in children’s lives and cherish paternal bonds. On Sunday, Google displayed doodle artwork by Olivia When featuring animated greeting cards, plenty of hearts and a myriad of bright hues.

“Today’s Doodle is popping up to wish everyone a Happy Father’s Day!” the search engine said along with its doodle.

In the creative artwork, doodler When has played beautifully with the alphabets that make the word ‘Google’. While the first ‘G’ of the artwork is depicted as the father, the second ‘g’ is shown as the offspring. Further in the animated artwork, ‘g’ could be seen sending hearts to his father ‘G’ who then replies with another red coloured heart.

Behind the scenes

Meanwhile, Google also shared the ‘behind scenes’ of the doodle on its website. Not only did it post the initial concept of the artwork but also revealed When’s early sketches of her special Father’s Day artwork. The doodle is visible not only in India but across the US, Canada, Japan, South Africa, Argentina, Peru, Turkey, UK, France, Hungary, Kenya and other countries.

'We're thinking of all papas'

Google India also shared the doodle along with a sweet message on Instagram. "With our #GoogleDoodle today, we’re thinking of all the papas, appas, babas and dads, wherever they may be. Here’s to your love, your strength and your wisdom," they wrote.

Father's Day is an important occasion for many. It's a day where people can share their love and affection for their fathers and father figures in their lives. Father's Day is an important day for people to convey their emotions to their father figure. Since its inception in 1907, the day is celebrated each year to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. In Catholic countries of Europe, it has been celebrated on 19 March as Saint Joseph's Day since the Middle Ages.

Image: Google

