FB CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Surfboard Video Becomes Fodder For Memes; Check Reactions

Mark Zuckerberg’s July 4 social media post shows him riding an electric surfboard while holding an American flag is getting the meme treatment. In the clip, the Facebook CEO can be seen gliding through the water with the US flag. In the background, one can hear John Denver's anthem to West Virginia, "Take Me Home, Country Roads" playing. Zuckerberg appears to be riding an electric surfboard on an idyllic-looking lake. The clip has gone viral and become the topic of memes. One user photoshopped Jaws into the image, depicting the massive killer shark about to devour ‘the Zuck’. Another user added Zuckerberg to the film ‘Titanic’. The Facebook CEO is seen on a board in the flooded hallways of the doomed ship while Kate Winslet’s character, Rose, wanders nearby.

Zuckerberg’s video has become fodder for memes. It joined other extremely random content from the tech billionaire in the past that includes surfing while wearing what looked like a whole tube of sunscreen as a “disguise” from paparazzi. Several social media users roasted the CEO for his video and called him “weird”.

why won't he fly to space like all the other weirdo billionaires pic.twitter.com/YFitmaA4aQ — ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) July 4, 2021

I wish they could bring John Denver back to life just so he could sue Mark Zuckerberg for this.



pic.twitter.com/SDAWsIByOh — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) July 4, 2021

This felt like the appropriate placement for Branson pic.twitter.com/oIECyfmZh5 — Evan ⚒️ (@Tschudi_Davai) July 5, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg is having a hell of a time celebrating 4th of July 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Pa3y2ttGKX — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) July 4, 2021

"This should convince the humans I'm not an alien robot man." #MarkZuckerberg pic.twitter.com/GoZsClQBmO — Matt Scott (@mattscotttweets) July 6, 2021

FB wins dismissal of antitrust complaint

Meanwhile, the video comes a week after a federal judge threw out government antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission, dealing a major blow to the effort to rein in the social media giant. As per reports, US District Judge James Boasberg in Washington on June 28 granted the social media network’s requests to dismiss lawsuits filed by the FTC and state attorneys general in December. The dismissals of the antitrust lawsuits came in a pair of rulings before any pretrial proceedings that had progressed. Further, the judge also said that the officials failed to “plausibly” establish that the social network had created a monopoly.

The antitrust lawsuits could have rolled back Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and the messaging platform WhatsApp. As per reports, the judge in a 53-page opinion said that it “failed to plead enough facts to plausibly establish a necessary element... that Facebook has monopoly power in the market for personal social networking services.” However, he allowed authorities the opportunity to refile the case that the federal lawsuit.

(Image: Twitter/Facebook)



