Workplace culture analysis by Linkedin around almost 5,000 Americans has shown that 74% of women in their daily life suffer from work-related stress compared to 61% male counterparts. Owing to several reasons, many women are forced to leave their companies for a break from burnout. While some follow the traditional path of a formal letter or a mail, many individuals come up with unique ways of bidding goodbye to their horrible bosses.

This resignation was particularly unique as the burned-out Tesco employee, Amber, left a hilariously straightforward message to her boss stating that she will leave the company. "I am so sorry for your loss," the bereavement card to her boss read mentioning that she will leave the company in two weeks, the Sun reported. For the unversed, a bereavement card is a greeting card with a message of condolence, mostly sent to relatives who have lost a family member or loved one. It was quite amusing for viewers to see Amber use it to place her resignation.

Amber, an electrician by profession, shared the image of her card on Reddit. Since uploaded, the image has gone increasingly viral on social media platforms. Her followers lauded her extraordinarily bold way of bidding farewell to the company, where she was allegedly "ill-treated", Amber mentioned. She also explained that "You ever worked for a company that just treated you like s**t? I received a job offer today for a dollar more than I asked for, my own van, and they'll sponsor me for school. I can't wait to give this to my boss tomorrow," the Sun reported.

Further explaining how she paid for her pieces of equipment, Amber also added that "It wasn't like this when I first started. It's just gone downhill like this over the past few years," the Mirror UK reported.

Netizens hail Amber for her "best resignation letter"

In an update, Amber has already handed the card to her boss, who did not ask her to leave immediately, Mirror UK quoted the electrician as saying. "He didn't tell me to leave so that means he wants me to work out my two weeks. He also didn't ask why I'm leaving," she added.

Meanwhile, netizens lauded Amber for her unique resignation letter and her courage. "Best resignation letter," one wrote. Another congratulated her for her new job and added that "this is the best resignation letter I've ever seen." Last but not least another praised her for living out her dream the called the resignation "sassy."

Image: Reddit/Unsplash (representative)