'Feels Like Home': Louisiana Couple Exchanges Wedding Vows Amid Storm And Pandemic

In a stunning event, a ‘determined’ couple in Louisiana, US got married despite robust hurricanes and virus jolting their wedding many times. Emily Kitfield and Taylor Pascale, who had been planning their nuptials for quite some time now, finally tied the knot in a small ceremony surrounded by close friends and family earlier this month. According to the Associated Press, their wedding was previously rescheduled twice due to the pandemic and by a hurricane which hit almost the same spot within weeks of one another.

'What better time than now'

“What better time than now, I guess? I mean, we finally reached the end of hurricane season. So it’s not like another storm could get in the way of it,” Emily quipped speaking to Associated Press.

Image:AP

In the wake of the unprecedented health crisis and worries that there might be a coronavirus-related lockdown, the couple moved their wedding ceremony to August 28. It was then that the Hurricane ‘Laura’, a Category 4 storm, slammed ashore just miles from Taylor’s parents’ home where the couple lived prompting them to reschedule their wedding. However, in October, another Hurricane ‘Delta’ hit the Louisiana coast just a few miles from where ‘Laura’ had made landfall. It was finally on December 5 that they decided that they couldn’t wait anymore and held their compact but bright wedding ceremony.

“It felt more natural for it being here. I mean, we met here. It feels like home here,” Emily told AP. “Honestly ... we couldn’t have picked a better way or place to do what we did,” she added.

Image:AP

