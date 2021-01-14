Female Auto-rickshaw Driver In Kashmir Breaking Societal Stereotypes To Help Family

A 21-year-old girl from Jammu & Kashmir is shattering all stereotypes by driving an auto-rickshaw to help her family amid COVID-19-induced economic hardships. The girl named Banjeet Kaur from the Udhampur district of Jammu & Kashmir is driving an auto-rickshaw to help her family earn that extra income amid pandemic. Banjeet Kaur is a second-year student and drives auto as a part-time job.

'Breaking stereotypes'

Banjeet, while speaking to news agency ANI, said girls should be ready for every situation, adding she is helping her family earn living after her father lost his job amid the pandemic. Banjeet said that when her father lost his job she stepped in to help. Netizens are showering praises for the 21-year-old, who has decided to drive an auto-rickshaw to help her family and also continue her studies at the same time.

Banjeet's father Sardar Gorakh Singh used to work as a school bus driver but lost his job after schools shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gorakh Singh started driving auto-rickshaw to earn a living, following which his younger daughter joined him in making some extra money amid the ongoing crisis. Gorakh Singh is very supportive of his daughter's decision to drive an auto-rickshaw. Singh, while speaking to ANI, said, "The girls can excel in every field. They can choose their profession depending on their will".

Banjeet's elder sister Davinder Kaur feels that she is impacting the lives of other girls as well by deciding to drive an auto-rickshaw as she is helping shatter all the stereotypes that the society associates women with. Davinder said that she also knows how to drive. Rachana Sharma, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Udhampur, also praised Banjeet, adding girls like her are an example for society. Rachana further added that when she came to the district as ARTO, she started a campaign under which girls were trained to drive.

