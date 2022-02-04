Female News Presenter Appears With Her Baby On Live Show; Netizens Hail Mother's Effort

A female TV news anchor and a mother of a three-month-old surprised her viewers when she appeared on the screen with her baby. According to CBS News, 42-year-old, Rebecca Schuld, from US' Wisconsin, is working with the TV channel as a meteorologist. She recently had a baby and completed the three-month maternal leave. Amid the COVID pandemic, Schuld has been working from home and was assigned to present a weather forecast. In the last week, when she was about to start her bulletin, Rebecca told that the baby who was sleeping abruptly woke up at the last moment.

Meteorologist Rebecca Schuld, of CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT, brought her 13-week-old daughter Fiona on-air for a sweet moment during her forecast. https://t.co/IdXfeFYVDF pic.twitter.com/w9kV6oRBWC — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 3, 2022

"I was just minutes away from having my next weather broadcast, and my baby had just woken up. I go over to my Greenwall. I’m holding her and our producer is like, ‘Oh, your baby, is she gonna make an appearance?'" Rebecca told Yahoo Life on Wednesday. "I was very confident she was going to behave because she just took a long nap so I knew she'd be happy. I said, 'sure!'" added the meteorologist.

According to her, it was not planned and added at some point of time she was feeling guilty as she broke the rules. "It was this weird moment where I'm like, wait, why am I guilty? No, this is awesome. "I am still getting my work done. And, yes, do I have to put a pause on it if there's something going on with the baby? Sure. But that's life, right?" she told Yahoo Life.

❤ Absolutely adorable. It's refreshing to see how America is becoming more REAL and less artificial. This is exactly what people want to see and connect with! — Jim Allen (@CEOJimAllen) February 3, 2022

True definition of working mom. Kudos Rebecca!! You’re doing great work - at home and on the job!! Fiona is beautiful btw!! — HeatherTalksGood (@HeatherShelley) February 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the unusual video went viral and garnered tonnes of appreciation from social media users. "Proud of the network for allowing her to bring her baby along. A true family 'atmosphere'," wrote one user on Twitter. "Congratulations Rebecca! Your daughter Fiona is adorable, and her first TV appearance went well. Star in training??!! Enjoy every minute because it goes so fast," added the second user. "This is how pretty much most of my remote work Webex calls look like and I love it. We are balancing so much. I’m not a parent but I applaud that we’re supporting making it work at work!!" added the third user.

