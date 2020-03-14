Florida: Police On Lookout For 'fence Jumper' Loose Cow Who 'is Faster Than She Looks'

The Pembroke Police have been looking for a cow that has been on the run. On March 11 the police claimed that a loose cow had been seen wandering near Interstate 75 in Southern Florida for several months. The Penbrooke have uploaded a picture on the cow on their official Twitter and asked people for help. They claim that the cow is faster than it looks.

Wanted for 'MOOving violations'

The Pembroke Police even shared a wanted poster of the 'unknown cow' where they have identified the cow as female. In the wanted poster, they have charged the female cow with 'MOOving Violations' and 'UDDERing false checks' which are obvious puns. They also added that the cow was wanted for 'Fleeing and Eluding the police'.

The wanted poster by the police even provides a description of the cow, it states that she is a brown cow with a white head and that she is 'faster than she looks'. They also added that the cow enjoys pools. The cow is not considered dangerous but has been seen multiple times on highways, therefore authorities requested people to drive carefully.

Read: Russia's Putin To Meet Turkish President Erdogan In Moscow To Discuss Syria

Read: Animal Husbandry Min Giriraj Singh Nods Along As BJP MLA Says Cowdung Can Cure Coronavirus

For several months a loose cow has been seen wandering in the area of Sheridan & I-75. It has evaded capture by both our officers & assisting cow herders since January. If you know the owner of this cow, or if you know its whereabouts, contact the PPPD at 954-431-2200. 🐄 pic.twitter.com/S4QrBYYeIa — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 11, 2020



Take a look at a video of the unknown cow below

RESIDENTS: We appreciate the interest that our loose cow has received! 🐄 We’re working with trained cow herders to safely catch her so that she does not continue to walk into busy roadways. If you’d like to help us, please contact 954-431-2200 IMMEDIATELY if you see her. pic.twitter.com/dvgvnqTKAf — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 11, 2020



The highway running cow soon garnered a lot of attention and many people left hilarious comments and suggestions for the Pembroke police as well as reports of the cows sighting. Take a look at some of these reactions below.

Read: Assam BJP Legislator Insists Cow Urine & Dung Can Cure Coronavirus, 'just Like Cancer'

Read: BJP Slams Sena Over Likely Scrapping Of Cow Protection Scheme, Alleges Appeasement Motive

Please don’t hurt the little lady ❤️🥺 — Em (@Goodluckemily91) March 11, 2020

you just keep runnin girl — fresh hell occupier (@ixochitl) March 11, 2020

🤣🤣 she’s just living her best life 🐮 — Katie M. Guasto (@KatieGuasto) March 11, 2020

Ok I literally saw her last Saturday and thought I was crazy... I went back to see her after 5 min and she was gone 🥺 — Joy Taveras (@its_yoj) March 11, 2020

I love her😘 — Alejandra (@Alejand86132256) March 13, 2020





Cow "Im a talented fence jumper, I enjoy pools, and long walks by the freeway. Looking for a bull with similar interests." — Brian Turner (@Brian29bjt) March 13, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.