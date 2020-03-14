The Debate
Florida: Police On Lookout For 'fence Jumper' Loose Cow Who 'is Faster Than She Looks'

What’s Viral

The Pembroke Police have been looking for a 'fence jumper' cow that has been on the run. The police claim that a loose cow had been seen on the highway

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Fence jumper' cow wanted by South Florida police for ‘Mooving violations’

The Pembroke Police have been looking for a cow that has been on the run. On March 11 the police claimed that a loose cow had been seen wandering near Interstate 75 in Southern Florida for several months. The Penbrooke have uploaded a picture on the cow on their official Twitter and asked people for help. They claim that the cow is faster than it looks.

Wanted for 'MOOving violations'

The Pembroke Police even shared a wanted poster of the 'unknown cow' where they have identified the cow as female. In the wanted poster, they have charged the female cow with 'MOOving Violations' and 'UDDERing false checks' which are obvious puns. They also added that the cow was wanted for 'Fleeing and Eluding the police'.

The wanted poster by the police even provides a description of the cow, it states that she is a brown cow with a white head and that she is 'faster than she looks'. They also added that the cow enjoys pools. The cow is not considered dangerous but has been seen multiple times on highways, therefore authorities requested people to drive carefully.

Read: Russia's Putin To Meet Turkish President Erdogan In Moscow To Discuss Syria

Read: Animal Husbandry Min Giriraj Singh Nods Along As BJP MLA Says Cowdung Can Cure Coronavirus


Take a look at a video of the unknown cow below


The highway running cow soon garnered a lot of attention and many people left hilarious comments and suggestions for the Pembroke police as well as reports of the cows sighting. Take a look at some of these reactions below.

Read: Assam BJP Legislator Insists Cow Urine & Dung Can Cure Coronavirus, 'just Like Cancer'

Read: BJP Slams Sena Over Likely Scrapping Of Cow Protection Scheme, Alleges Appeasement Motive

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
