'Festive Snack': Bear Takes 'outdoor Dining To A Whole New Level' In This Viral Video

Social media is full of funny, emotional and hilarious animal videos that leave netizens in splits or make them gush over their cuteness. Adding to the array of adorable videos, a new video has surfaced on the Internet which shows a bear munching on a pumpkin. The video has caught the attention of the netizens, who were quick to share their reactions in the comments section.

The video of the bear was posted on Facebook by an account that goes by the name 'Ring'. The caption shared alongside the video read, "This bear took outdoor dining to a whole new level." In the video, the bear can be seen eating pumpkin kept outside a door. As the video proceeds, the bear can be seen carrying a big pumpkin with him. However, the bear takes the pumpkin for a short distance and then leaves it behind.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Facebook, the video has garnered over 180 likes and several reactions. Netizens, amused to see the clip expressed their views in the comments section. One user commented, "Started off with 'baby; bear size pumpkin, then 'momma' size umm seems to taste better, na I had enough[sic]." Another user commented, "Thanks for this. I’ll be staying in tonight haha![sic]." Another social media user commented, "Bear just wanted a festive snack[sic]."

Check out some user reactions:

Earlier this month, a cute video of a grizzly bear who took social media by storm with his amazing selfie-on-GoPro skills. He looked nothing less than a pro-blogger who does not have a dearth of content to put up. Although, he might be a little forgetful to shoot and leave the camera in the bushes. The camera was located by a hiker Dylan Schilt in the snow-covered Wyoming Hills and what he saw was ‘craziest.’ Dylan took to Facebook to share his interesting discovery during his exciting trek at the mountains. "Last week when I was up archery hunting, I stumbled across a GoPro that was lost while snowmobiling[sic]," he wrote on Facebook. When he got back to camp and charged the GoPro camera Dylan couldn't believe what he saw. "After four months of it sitting there, a big old black bear found it and not only managed to turn it on but also started recording himself playing with it. Hands down the craziest thing I've ever found![sic]," Dylan narrated in the caption he wrote alongside the video.

(Image: Ring/Facebook)