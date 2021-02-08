Figure Skater's Super Smooth Moonwalk On Ice Leaves Netizens Mesmerised, Watch The Video

A recently shared video of a figure skater moonwalking on hard ice has left the internet mesmerised. The clip was shared online by Canadian skater Elladj Baldé on Instagram with the caption “Had to try this one!”. The half a minute long clip quickly racked up over 103,205 likes and left people talking about his "oddly satisfying smile".

The video begins by showing the Baldé slowing replicating the infamous moonwalk as sombre music plays in the background. As the video progresses, the beats of the music fasten and so does the speed of the skater. The video finally ends with the "brightening" smile of Baldé , eventually leaving netizens charmed. Watch the video here:

The video has now won people over. Since being shared, the Instagram post has gathered nearly 81,000 likes and the Reddit share has more than 11,000 upvotes. Both the posts have accumulated tons of comments from people appreciating the dancer’s skills.

'Oddly satisfing'

“His smile is also oddly satisfying,” shared user. “Came looking for a comment about the guy's smile. I love to see someone having a wholesomely good time these days,” shared another. “He makes it look so easy. That was super clean tho,” said a third. Many also demanded more of it like this user who commented, “I want a longer version of this.” Another person wrote, “I have watched it 8 times already.”

