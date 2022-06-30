In today's day and age, videos get viral on social media in a blink of an eye. Many funny, bizarre yet unique actions by people across the globe catch the internet's attention and start ranking amongst the latest trends. In line with the same, a viral video of a man imitating the models doing catwalks on ramps has left internet in splits.

The viral video opens up to show the Fijian 'model' Shaheel Shermont Flair recreating catwalks by models on ramps using most common household objects as a substitute for designer wear. The objects comprised included a walker, a tin shade wrapped around his waist and an aluminum ladder. He was even seen walking with a girl hanging on his shoulder. As the video progresses, he is also seen walking with an iron door, a wooden bench on his shoulders, and a wooden ladder. Sharing the video, a Twitter user named Dr. Ajayita wrote, "Most fashion shows these days." Moreover, there are many such videos on his Instagram account.

Most fashion shows these days... pic.twitter.com/aUFD003STQ — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) June 29, 2022

Netizens shower praise, call him 'Most creative!'

The trending video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 7.3 million views accompanied by several likes and retweets. The video has also prompted several to express their views, "Most creative! Hope those fashion designers take a clue from this young man. His props look more appealing than any of their crazy creations", a user wrote. Second user spelt, "It's actually way better than the fashion shows of current times". Another user wrote, "He is too good Look at his expressions Just like professional one."

Most creative! Hope those fashion designers take a clue from this young man . His props look more appealing than any of their crazy creations. — Mamta Shah @Rajpipla (@IamForBharat) June 29, 2022

It's actually way more better than the fashion shows of current times. — #KK 🇮🇳 (@royalkhushaal) June 29, 2022

Just like professional one — Manjusha (@Manjusha52) June 29, 2022

