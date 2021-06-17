Filipino Web Developer 'Macaroni 85' Names Newborn Son 'HTML'

A Filipino techie has ‘bizarrely’ named his newborn son as ‘HTML’ in a tribute to his profession as a web developer. Mac Pascual, who belongs to Santa Maria in Bulacan Municipality, recently became father to a healthy child, whom he named ‘HyperText Markup Language R. Pascual’. The news created a stir on the internet after it was shared on Facebook by his aunt who herself was named “Sincerely Yours” Pascual.

“WELCOME TO THE WORLD, HTML I will go home when you get out of there,” Sincerely wrote in a Facebook post sharing a picture of the baby boy.

It was later revealed that the Pascual family has a history of giving odd monikers to their kids. Speaking to Inquirer.net, Mac confirmed the news saying his full name is “Macaroni 85”. He further revealed that he had a sister named Spaghetti 88 who further named her two children Cheese Pimiento and Parmesan Cheese, continuing the trend of giving food names. Both her kids have unique nicknames too. They are called Chippy and Peewee respectively.

The birth of HTML has delighted the family, including his mother ‘Salie Rayo Pascual, who all is delighted by his one-of-kind name. However, it has left the internet divided with many appreciating the unique name and others arguing that it could lead to the kid’s bullying in the school. Regardless, the post is a huge hit and has garnered over 12 thousand likes on the internet.

'parents are stupid'

"His parents are just stupid. Didn't think of the child's cons when he grows up. RIP to his documents when he grows up. RIP also for writing his name," commented a user. "It's okay as long as it's trending. Short-term fame, then when a child grows up it's a lifelong misery. Well, I'm not good at programming but there are a lot of languages you can choose, that's the HTML, it can be Ruby, Perl, Java etc.," added another. "Welcome to the word, HTML", quipped a third user meanwhile. A separate comment read, "There is a lot of programming languages in the world Why HTML? Try Vanilla JS, Ruby, Swift, Haskell, Julia, Lua ..."

Image: Sincerely Pascual/Pixabay

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.