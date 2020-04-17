Find The Sparrow In This Picture To Test Your Observation Skills

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, people are cooped up inside their homes in self-quarantine. Moreover, many people have nothing to do during their excess free time. Quite a few people have now taken to solving and sharing riddle and puzzles on social media and Whatsapp. These puzzles help you stay sharp and keep you occupied during the lockdown. Picture puzzles are fairly common on social media. One of the popular picture puzzles is the 'find the sparrow/find the pigeon' puzzle. Here is the 'find the sparrow' puzzle and its answer.

Find the sparrow in this picture

The above photo is currently viral on social media and Whatsapp. This puzzle tests your observation skills. While the puzzle is simple, you will have to apply yourself and think creatively to find the sparrow in this image. If you cannot find the sparrow hidden in the image, then check for the answer down below.

Find the sparrow in this picture answer

The sparrow in the image is hidden in plain sight. If you look carefully at the old man drinking tea, you will notice that is moustache is actually a tiny little sparrow. However, the old man's moustache is not the only sparrow/bird in the above image. Those who are very observant will notice that there is a second bird, a pigeon, hidden in the photo.

Look closely at the silver jug in the background. There is actually a pigeon head right behind it on the rack. only the most observant people notice the second bird in the background. While this is the most popular Find the bird puzzle, there are actually hundreds of other interesting observation puzzles with hidden objects that you have to find. These puzzles help you sharpen your observation skills and creative thinking.

