Fiona The Hippo & Her Mom Bibi Munch On Fruits As Adorable Duo Enjoys Summer; WATCH

Social media can be a very heartwarming place a lot of the times. A lot of users spend hours watching animal videos as a way to refresh the mind. For people who enjoy skimming through such adorable videos, Cincinnati Zoo's lovely hippo Fiona is undoubtedly a treat to watch. The zoo's Twitter account has now published a video of Fiona with her mother Bibi. The video is guaranteed to make your heart smile.

Fiona and Bibi begin the session by swimming around in the pool and eating on some luscious fruits. “Have a great summer with Bibi and Fiona! The caption that accompanied the video reads, "#TeamFiona." The video can be found here: While some viewers were pleased to witness Fiona and her mother's mischievous side, others adored the mother-daughter duo's sweet fruit-munching moments. After being shared on July 21, the clip has amassed over 5,400 views and tons of likes and reactions.



Netizens' Reaction to the video

“What a goofball! Wish I could boop that shnoop without getting eaten,” wrote a Twitter user. “Teensy-weensy ears and giant, giant teefs: what a conundrum,” commented another. “Name a better mother/daughter duo. Don't worry, I'll wait,” wrote a third.

