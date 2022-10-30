Stuntman's Beard Up In Flames As Fire Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong; Watch How He Survives

In a fire stunt that went awry, flames nearly engulfed the face of a stuntman in a shocking incident that has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the man can be seen standing on the stage with a fired-up stick in his right hand and asking for a bottle of liquid. He gulps the liquid down, holds it in his mouth, and then performs the stunt of blowing the liquid out onto the flames, thus giving himself the look of a dragon spewing out fire. But moments after, the same fire flames also catch the hair of his beard and then spread all over his face.

Stuntman’s face engulfed with fire

After the shocking incident, the stuntman's on-stage associates immediately rushed to his rescue and extinguished the fire by intensely scrubbing and tapping the flames from the stuntman’s face. The undated Instagram video was posted by a user Ravi Patidar. It is also not clear where the video was filmed.

The video posted on October 6 has garnered 12.3 million views on Instagram with a number of comments. A user posted, ‘Bhai jindagi bahut kimati hai’ (Life is precious); Another instagram user commented, ‘Stop yaar mat kar pls’.

One more comment asked the stuntman to think about his family before performing such stunts, “Bhai yah sab chhod do Apne Ghar walon ki taraf dekho”

IMAGE: Ravi Patidar - INSTAGRAM