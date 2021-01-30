Firefighters Make Way Through Ice To Rescue Goose, It Turned Out To Be Something Else

The Monroe Township Fire Department rushed to the River Raisin in Michigan, USA, when it was reported to them that there is an injured goose. However, after making their way through the ice, they realised that it is not a goose as it turned out to be a decoy. One of the firefighters took to their official Facebook handle, sharing images of the rescue mission while narrating the incident, leaving the netizens in complete splits.

“Monroe Township Fire, MCA and the DNR was dispatched for an ice rescue this afternoon. On arrival it was found a goose was stuck in the ice for 2 days. MTFD Firefighters Brian Merkle and Ed Bellman bravely went to rescue it. Upon making it out to the goose it was found to be a decoy”, read the caption of the images. According to the reports by UPI, Monroe Township Fire Department Chief Mark Cherney said that it ended up being a good training session. He added that we can now sleep well at night as no bird is suffering.

Since uploaded, the post has managed to gather over 100 reactions. Left in complete splits, netizens took over the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "Thankfully no one was hurt while rescuing the decoy duck!". Another person wrote, "Good training guys! Glad it was a fake goose". One person also shared a GIF of a goose. Let's have a look at the comments.

In a separate incident, the Limerick Animal Welfare Organization took to its official Facebook handle and shared a video of the firefighters helping a cat to come down from a pole. The video shows the firefighters struggling their way to rescue the cat. The organization which is responsible for taking care of stray and abandoned animals in the Limerick area thanks the firefighters in the caption as it says, “Thank you to the Limerick Fire Brigade for responding and rescuing a poor cat that was stuck on top of a very high pole this afternoon”.

