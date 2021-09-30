An all-black team of mountaineers is all set to embark upon a journey that will etch them in history forever. 'The Full Circle' expedition team, headed by leader Philip Henderson, is ready to conquer Mount Everest. The Cortez mountaineer will lead a team of eight participants to summit the world's highest peak. Notably, this will be the first American team to set foot on the 29,032-foot Himalayan giant that was first summited in 1953.

The all-black Full Circle includes trained mountaineers from the US and Africa namely- Abby Dione from Florida, Manoah Ainuu from Bozeman, Eddie Taylor from Boulder, Thomas Moore from Denver, Fred Campbell from Seattle, Demond Mullins from New York, Rosemary Sall from Seatle, and James Kagambi from Kenya. The team will set a record of the all-Black group reaching the 'top of the world' for the first time ever.

All-Black expedition to Mount Everest in 2022

The 70-day trip to Mount Everest will begin in March 2022. The trekkers will follow the mountain’s standard route (the southwest ridge). They will advance from basecamp at 17,598 feet and ascend 11,434 vertical feet to reach the summit, using bottled oxygen from Camp 3 and above.

Expressing elation over the upcoming trek, Philip Henderson spoke about his preparations in a video released on YouTube. "We just need more propulsion. We need more power. This is our boost. We are priming that engine," he said with high held spirits.

Henderson, the guide and leader of the team is a biodiversity enthusiast and professional mountaineer. He has several successful expedition experiences under his belt. Some of his well-known treks were in Nepal and South America. Philip is also a teacher at National Outdoor Leadership School and had earlier led an all-African team to the pinnacle of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. According to Associated Press, the mountaineer has been a 'crusader' in promoting outdoor industry overlooking the communal barriers. Take a look at the team here:

In the YouTube video named Full Circle Everest, Henderson also expressed his emotional connection with the expeditions he undertakes. "I am realising and living these things I have always said were so important and how it is so vital for us to be connected to the natural environment," he said. He has also called for donations and sponsors for the Full Circle Project scheduled for 2022.

With inputs from AP

Image: Unsplash (representative)