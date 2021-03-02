Fishermen Reel In 395 Kg Tiger Shark Off Sydney Coast, Angry Netizens Call It 'senseless'

A group of fishermen in Sydney have managed to capture a 395kg massive tiger shark leaving the netizens completely baffled. A Facebook user named Lee Facey uploaded the image of the fishermen with the shark on their boat. According to the caption of the image, the uploader says that this made him extremely sad as the shark could have been just left in water. “Why couldn't the poor thing be left to live out its life swimming around in it's own environment. Reel it in, take a picture, let it go”, wrote the uploader.

Tiger shark captured

The gigantic fish was captured by Port Hacking Game Fishing Club member Paul Barning and his crew during a competition off the coast of Sydney. It was brought with a 15kg break line and it was caught between Botany Bay and Port Hacking during the NSW Game Fishing Interclub State championship during the weekend. The image shows that the shark could barely fit in the boat as its face is in the water. Also, the boat is tilted due to the shark’s weight. Let’s have a look at the image.

Netizens angry

Agreeing with the uploader, the nimage sparked outrage among the netizens. "A quote from another page “What’s the thrill of killing something for the sake of it?”, wrote a Facebook user. In the comment section, one person wrote about how one of the top marine scientists have termed this as 'ocean vandalism' and this wanted to make her puke. The person highlighted that the viral image left one of the scientists 'feeling physically ill'.

