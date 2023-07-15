Flaming Hot! Woman Ditches Oven, Eats Pizza Cooked On Guatemala's Volcano

No oven, no problem. A woman took the task of cooking to a whole new level after she decided that an active volcano in Guatemala would serve as the perfect oven for a delicious pizza. Alexandra Blodgett, a travel enthusiast on Instagram with nearly 32,000 followers, recently travelled to the Central American country.

Seeking a culinary adventure, she headed to the Pacaya volcano where she whipped out her uncooked pizza and set it on the hot surface. Within minutes, the pizza was cooked, so she sat down and relished the flaming hot meal. She shared the experience on her Instagram handle via a video, which features her and a person helping her with the task.

The person appears to put the pizza on a plate, and then tosses it inside a pit. As it gets prepared, Blodgett takes a seat. She then eats a pizza slice and enjoys the scenic view. "Pov: traveling to Guatemala to eat pizza cooked on an active volcano. Ok so maybe we didn’t travel there just for that, but it was a fun bonus," she captioned the clip, adding that the volcano last erupted in 2021.

Hit or miss? Social media users weigh in

Uploaded earlier this month, the Instagram post has garnered a whopping 1.3 million views. Reacting to it, one user wrote, 'What a unique experience. Would totally do this." Another user added, "Seriously one of the coolest things we’ve seen before. Thanks for sharing!" A third user said, "Well I didn’t know this was my dream, but it is now!!"

While the video ignited the adventure-seeker in some users, it also sparked backlash. Some users expressed safety and health concerns over consuming a meal on an active volcano, while others simply called it "cringe". Nonetheless, the video has managed to go viral on social media, and has added another item to the bucket lists of many.